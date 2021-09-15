St. Mary's volleyball sweeps Clarence

St. Mary’s of Lancaster’s girls volleyball team is putting the experience it gained against top-level opponents earlier this month to good use.

Coach Don Pieczynski’s Lancers have been undefeated since they returned after being tested at the Nike Tournament of Champions in Orlando, Fla., earlier this month.

St. Mary’s swept three sets from visiting Clarence, 25-7, 25-11 and 25-7, on Wednesday night, the second match in a busy week for the Lancers. Pierczynski’s team will shoot for its fourth Monsignor Martin Athletic Association win without a loss against Mount Mercy on Thursday. Then, it’s off to the Victor tournament over the weekend.

Pieczynski was able to clear his bench in the triumph over Clarence.

“We’re operating on all cylinders right now,” Pieczynski said. “It was a good character win today.”

It helped to have All-Western New York libero Jordan Hummel back after she missed the five games in Florida because of an injury. St. Mary’s went 2-5 against a field of national teams.

“It was tough competition without your starting libero,” Pieczynski said. “It’s good to have her back. She is our unquestioned leader.”