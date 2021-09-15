 Skip to main content
St. Mary's softball star Farina commits to University of Houston
  • Updated
Bella Farina of St. Mary’s of Lancaster has verbally committed to play softball at University of Houston.

She made the announcement on Twitter on Wednesday.

In the Tweet, she said: “I’d like to thank all of my coaches, teammates and friends who have helped me on this crazy journey. Special thanks for my family for supporting me through it all and always pushing me to be the best version of myself. Can’t wait for the next chapter in my life.”

Farina played 14 games last season for the Lancers (12-3), batting .477. She led the team in runs scored (33) and walks (12) and finished with a .610 on-base percentage.

Houston is a member of the American Athletic Conference and has made nine NCAA Tournament appearances since 2004.

