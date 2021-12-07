St. Mary's soccer star Shae O'Rourke earns All-American honors from coaches association

Shae O’Rourke of St. Mary’s of Lancaster has been selected to the United Soccer Coaches Association’s All-America Team.

The organization honored 70 girls players.

The South Carolina signee missed eight games of her senior season because of injury, but returned in time to help St. Mary’s win the Monsignor Martin A Division championship and reach the New York State Catholic High School Athletic Association finals. St. Mary’s lost to nationally ranked St. Anthony’s 3-0.

"It ends my high school career on a high note," O'Rourke said of the honor. "I couldn't have done it without Coach Brittany Heist and all my teammates. It's very humbling that coaches recognized me and I cannot wait to start another level of soccer soon."

She’s one of the most decorated players to come out of Western New York. O'Rourke was named New York State Female Athlete of the Year for 2020 by USA Today and the Gatorade state player of the year in girls soccer. She repeated this season as Class C Player of the Year and made the first team for the fourth consecutive year in selections by the New York State Sportswriters and Coaches Organization for Girls Sports.