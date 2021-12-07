 Skip to main content
St. Mary's soccer star Shae O'Rourke earns All-American honors from coaches association
St. Mary's Shae O'Rourke has been a dominant force for four seasons.

 James P.McCoy / Buffalo News

Shae O’Rourke of St. Mary’s of Lancaster has been selected to the United Soccer Coaches Association’s All-America Team.

The organization honored 70 girls players. 

The South Carolina signee missed eight games of her senior season because of injury, but returned in time to help St. Mary’s win the Monsignor Martin A Division championship and reach the New York State Catholic High School Athletic Association finals. St. Mary’s lost to nationally ranked St. Anthony’s 3-0.

"It ends my high school career on a high note," O'Rourke said of the honor. "I couldn't have done it without Coach Brittany Heist and all my teammates. It's very humbling that coaches recognized me and I cannot wait to start another level of soccer soon."

She’s one of the most decorated players to come out of Western New York. O'Rourke was named New York State Female Athlete of the Year for 2020 by USA Today and the Gatorade state player of the year in girls soccer. She repeated this season as Class C Player of the Year and made the first team for the fourth consecutive year in selections by the New York State Sportswriters and Coaches Organization for Girls Sports.

She holds single-season and program records for goals (136) and points (322). She recorded 40 goals as a freshman, 32 as a sophomore, 39 as a junior and 21 in the fall in helping Lancers reach the state Catholic final.

O'Rourke will represent St. Mary's soccer one more time when she is scheduled to play in the Girls High School All-American Game on Saturday in Knoxville, Tenn.

