St. Mary's holds off Nardin for Monsignor Martin softball championship

The crowd at the Nardin Athletic Complex practically held its collective breath until the final out of the Monsignor Martin Athletic Association softball championship game.

While everyone watching was in suspense, Anna Dovey, pitching in relief for St. Mary’s of Lancaster, showed no obvious signs of distress in the seventh inning of the title game Wednesday, even with two outs and the bases loaded. Nardin had just scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, and cut what was once a seven-run lead for the Lancers to two.

As she worked in the pitching circle, Dovey remained confident in her defense in the final half-inning. She struck out two batters, and then got Nardin’s Rosalie Dehn to fly out to centerfielder Isabella Farina, whose catch capped off an 11-9 win for the Lancers, the No. 2 seed in the Monsignor Martin playoffs.

“I knew we were all good in the seventh,” said Dovey, who after the win was named the Monsignor Martin player of the year. “I wasn’t nervous.

“But seeing that final catch (by Farina) was fantastic. The feeling, the rush and emotion to see that, I can’t explain it.”

