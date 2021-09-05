St. Mary's football tops St. Joe's for first time in seven years

Senior back Christian Lewis ran for all four touchdowns on Saturday in leading St. Mary’s of Lancaster to a 30-16 triumph over St. Joe’s at the Marauders’ Robert T. Scott Complex.

Lewis carried 26 times for 171 of the Lancers’ 254 yards of total offense in their first victory over St. Joe’s since a 51-26 triumph in 2014.

It was the Lancers all the way. St. Joe’s was shut out until Dion Anderson ran 4 yards for a touchdown with 6:37 left and Anderson caught a 33-yard pass from Jeremy O’Connor with 10 seconds to play.

Lewis ran 32 yards to get the Lancers in front in their opening series. Brendan Peccia kicked a 35-yard field goal in the second quarter for a 10-0 lead. Lewis scored from 2 and 15 yards in the third quarter. His fourth touchdown came with 2:42 left in between the two Anderson touchdowns for St. Joe’s.

St. Mary’s is scheduled for five nonleague games before it returns to action in Monsignor Martin Athletic Association opposition, meeting B Division rivals Cardinal O’Hara and Bishop Timon-St. Jude the last two weeks of the regular season. The Lancers won the B Division championship in the 2020-21 spring season.