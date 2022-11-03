St. Joe's Tomm, Buffalo Seminary's Murphy win All-Catholic Cross Country titles

St. Joe’s junior Sam Tomm and Buffalo Seminary junior Fiona Murphy won the individual championships at the Monsignor Martin All-Catholic cross country meet Thursday at Como Park.

Tomm finished the 3.1-mile course in 17:05.65 to beat Casey Black of St. Mary’s, who finished in 17:26.81, and Ryan Janese of Nichols, who finished in 17:49.91.

Murphy’s winning time was 20:32.72. Nardin’s Julia Weyer was second (21:32.01) and Sacred Heart’s Claire Daniels was third (21:36.18).

For the boys, St. Francis won the team title with 56 points, with runners in fifth, sixth, eighth, 12th and 15th places. Canisius was second (62), followed by Nichols (69), St. Joe’s (71), St. Mary’s (155), Bishop Timon (166) and Gow (190).

Among the girls, Sacred Heart won the team title with four finishers in the top 10 and a total of 32 points. St. Mary’s was second (58), followed by Nardin (69), Buffalo Seminary (93), Nichols (111) and Mt. Mercy (167).

The top seven runners on the winning team and the top three finishers not on the winning team in boys and girls move to the state Federation meet Nov. 20 in Wappingers Falls.

The meet also determined the first- and second-team All-Catholic runners, based on their finish. The top seven were named to the first team; the next seven were the second team.

The All-Catholic boys first team: Tomm, Black, Janese, Eli Noecker (Canisius), Michael Stadler (St. Francis), Eric Lanning (St. Francis) and Lucas Gawron (St. Joe’s). The boys second team, beginning with the eighth-place finisher overall: Ryan Borello (St. Francis), Ethan Johnson (Canisius), Landon Schoenberger (Canisius), Eli Kiddy (Nichols), Adam Cline (St. Francis), Ryan Koeppen (Nichols), Owen Block (Nichols).

The All-Catholic girls first team: Murphy, Weyer, Daniels, Grace Caterina (Sacred Heart), Mya Nazzarett (St. Mary’s), Barbara Kunz (Sacred Heart) and Victoria Mineo (St. Mary’s). The girls second team, beginning with the eighth-place finisher: Shelby Paner (Sacred Heart), Isabella Prospero (St. Mary’s), Maeve Weimer (Nardin), Annie McClure (Sacred Heart), Emimly Huckell (Nichols), Catherine Pivarunas (Sacred Heart) and Jocelyn Rath (Buffalo Seminary).