St. Joe's baseball nips Canisius 4-3, takes lead in best-of-three Georgetown Cup series

St. Joe’s took game one of the Georgetown Cup series on Friday with a 4-3 victory over archrival Canisius at the Demske Athletic Complex at Canisius College.

Senior Eric Swiencicki threw five complete innings for the Marauders (22-4) while striking out seven Crusaders batters and walking three. Junior Jeremy Connor went 2-3 with two singles and an RBI while senior Joey Haynes went 1-2 with a walk, an RBI single, and a run scored.

Tommy Lynch threw a complete game for Canisius, notching five strikeouts. He also turned a double play himself in the bottom of the fourth when he caught a hard line drive from St. Joes’ Chris Casara and got to first base before the Marauders’ Josh Eagle. Mikey Doctor led the Crusaders at the plate with an RBI double and a walk.

“I think we played really good defense behind really good pitching performance from our two guys, and I thought we got some timely hits,” St. Joe’s coach Paul Nasca said. “We were aggressive and [Lynch] is a heck of a pitcher, and what a great matchup. Nerve-wracking, but fun.”

"Honestly, I thought we played pretty well. We didn’t execute in certain situations, left a lot of guys on base. We had opportunities to score in multiple innings and didn’t cash in,” Canisius coach Justin Santonocito said.

The best-of-three series is a rematch of last year’s Georgetown Cup, where Canisius downed St. Joe’s in two games for its first Georgetown Cup in five years. “To be honest with you, that’s the farthest thing from our mind,” Nasca said. “There’s a lot of different guys playing this year so the ‘revenge factor’ doesn’t play in.”

Thomas Zwirecki got the Marauders on the board first in the bottom of the second inning. After opening with a triple to deep center field, he scored on a fielder’s choice as Brendan Bucello grounded to second base.

Canisius responded in the top of the third. Leadoff hitter Victor Mazzara drew a walk with one out and made it to third on a pair of wild pitches before scoring on a single later in the inning to tie the game, 1-1.

The Marauders bats lit up in the bottom of the third. Eagle opened the inning with a single up the middle, stole second, and made it to third base on a groundout. Joey Haynes brought him home on a bases-loaded single and scored himself on a fielder’s choice groundout to second. Connor later singled home Anthony Greco, who walked. By the end of the inning, St. Joe’s had built a 4-1 lead.

The Crusaders (15-6) chipped away at the advantage. Doctor doubled to deep left field, allowing Jack Stravino to score and make it 4-2, while Drew Podlas scored on a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning to bring Canisius within one.

Swiencicki was replaced by Joe Stumpo on the mound in the top of the sixth inning with St. Joe’s still clinging to a one-run lead. “I knew coming in I had the top of the order coming up, so even more pressure. Thanks to our great defense we got out of it. [Canisius is] a great team,” Stumpo said.

Stravino reached third base on a fielder’s choice after Mazzara grounded out. Charlie Gill launched a deep drive to left field which would have tied the game at least, but it was tracked down. St. Joe’s forced three straight outs in the top of the seventh to close out the Crusaders.

Game Two of the Georgetown Cup will be played Saturday at the Demske Sports Complex at Canisius College at noon.

“We’re just looking to come out, we’re gonna hit first tomorrow and we’re gonna swing the bats and see if we can get a lead. They’ve got to win two, we’ve got to win one so in a three-game series it’s really important to win that first game,” Nasca said.

“Just keep the momentum rolling,” Swiencicki added.