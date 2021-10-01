St. Joe’s Zwirecki, Haynes commit to Canisius

St. Joe’s baseball coach Paul Nasca announced Friday that catcher Thomas Zwirecki and shortstop Joey Haynes have verbally committed to play the sport at Canisius College.
Haynes hit .483 with 16 RBIs and 14 runs scored in helping St. Joe’s reach the championship round of the Monsignor Martin’s Georgetown Cup Playoffs.
Zwirecki batted .448 with 21 RBIs and 20 runs scored and also threw out 50 percent of potential base stealers for St. Joe’s.
