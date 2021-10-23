St. Francis weathers Canisius rally, beats News' top-ranked team in overtime

Just when it seemed as if Canisius was about to rain on St. Francis’ upset parade with an unbelievable comeback, the Red Raiders showed the resiliency of a title contender by pulling off a stunning rally of their own.
The Red Raiders did it by forging a determined game-tying drive in the final seconds, and by scoring the only touchdown of overtime in earning a 22-15 triumph over the two-time defending Monsignor Martin High School Athletic Association champion Crusaders and Buffalo News’ top-ranked large school team.
Steve Otremba Jr.’s 20-yard touchdown pass to freshman callup E’Ryan Lawrence on the first possession of overtime proved to be the difference. The fourth-ranked Red Raiders then forced Canisius to turn it over on downs on its OT possession, with senior and Pitt-commit Jimmy Scott recording a key sack for a loss on that series.
With the win, St. Francis secured the top seed and bye into the Monsignor Martin playoff final in three weeks. It also earned the right to host the championship game at Polian Family Field.
It’s the Red Raiders' first win over Canisius since the 2019 regular season. They had lost the past three meetings, including two in the Monsignor Martin championship games.
“The best thing I can say is these kids found out if you keep swinging and believe in each other positive things can happen and that’s what happened today,” longtime Frannies coach Jerry Smith said. “It’s a monumental obligation on our part as coaches to keep (players’) love of the game (alive) and let them take that shot, fail, get up and do it again.”
St. Francis kept doing that with the normally reliable Luke Nowak.
Trailing 12-7, Canisius’ Alex Manka busted through the line to block a Nowak punt with 43 seconds left. Nick Cirello recovered at the Red Raiders’ 30.
Tyler Baker went for broke and lofted a perfect throw to the end zone that Michael Doctor hauled in for the touchdown. Baker then ran in the 2-point conversion to make it 15-12.
Nowak, who also missed two extra points, and his teammates never lost hope that they’d still have a chance at winning.
St. Francis (5-3) got the ball back at its 20 with 31 seconds left and moved the ball close enough for Nowak to boot a 32-yard field goal as time expired to force overtime. A roughing the passer and two other 15-yard penalties against Canisius (5-2) aided St. Francis on its march. So too did Otremba completions over the middle to Kimal Clark and then along the sideline to Logan Reaska with 4 seconds left.
“The punt block was tough,” said Nowak, who also made the PAT kick in OT. “Everything with the rain … that was a tough one to get over but the kick … it was just head down, kick straight away and just focus on one target past the middle of the uprights. I think I nailed it.”
This was a hard-hitting affair between teams that have combined to win the last 10 playoff titles in the league with Canisius capturing six of them. The Red Raiders’ physicality slowed down a Canisius offense that came in averaging 38 points per game. The Crusaders did not score their first points until Cureem Hathcock’s 2-yard run with 6:41 left.