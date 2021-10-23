St. Francis weathers Canisius rally, beats News' top-ranked team in overtime

St. Francis kept doing that with the normally reliable Luke Nowak.

Trailing 12-7, Canisius’ Alex Manka busted through the line to block a Nowak punt with 43 seconds left. Nick Cirello recovered at the Red Raiders’ 30.

Tyler Baker went for broke and lofted a perfect throw to the end zone that Michael Doctor hauled in for the touchdown. Baker then ran in the 2-point conversion to make it 15-12.

Nowak, who also missed two extra points, and his teammates never lost hope that they’d still have a chance at winning.

St. Francis (5-3) got the ball back at its 20 with 31 seconds left and moved the ball close enough for Nowak to boot a 32-yard field goal as time expired to force overtime. A roughing the passer and two other 15-yard penalties against Canisius (5-2) aided St. Francis on its march. So too did Otremba completions over the middle to Kimal Clark and then along the sideline to Logan Reaska with 4 seconds left.

“The punt block was tough,” said Nowak, who also made the PAT kick in OT. “Everything with the rain … that was a tough one to get over but the kick … it was just head down, kick straight away and just focus on one target past the middle of the uprights. I think I nailed it.”