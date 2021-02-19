St. Bonaventure's Mark Schmidt on Boston College opening: 'That's just noise'

College basketball’s regular season is winding down, and its coaching carousel is already starting to spin, after Boston College announced earlier this week that it had fired its head coach. Among the potential candidates linked to that opening is St. Bonaventure coach Mark Schmidt.

But as the Atlantic 10 and NCAA Tournaments approach, Schmidt said he’s not focusing on the chatter that surrounds the opening at his alma mater.

“My concentration is on Davidson,” Schmidt said Friday on a video conference with reporters. “All that stuff, that’s just noise. I tell our team all the time, ‘you’ve got to block out the noise.’ Same thing with the coaching. You concentrate on the next opponent, and that’s what we do.”

The Bonnies (10-3, 8-3 Atlantic 10) are scheduled to host Davidson (11-5, 6-2) at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the Reilly Center, in a game that could help determine seeding for the Atlantic 10 tournament, which is scheduled to begin March 3 in Richmond, Va. Davidson is tied for second in the Atlantic 10 with Massachusetts based on winning percentage in conference games (.750), behind VCU (.818). Bona is currently fourth (.727), ahead of Saint Louis (.667).