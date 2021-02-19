St. Bonaventure's Mark Schmidt on Boston College opening: 'That's just noise'

College basketball’s regular season is winding down, and its coaching carousel is already starting to spin, after Boston College announced earlier this week that it had fired its head coach. Among the potential candidates linked to that opening is St. Bonaventure coach Mark Schmidt.
But as the Atlantic 10 and NCAA Tournaments approach, Schmidt said he’s not focusing on the chatter that surrounds the opening at his alma mater.
“My concentration is on Davidson,” Schmidt said Friday on a video conference with reporters. “All that stuff, that’s just noise. I tell our team all the time, ‘you’ve got to block out the noise.’ Same thing with the coaching. You concentrate on the next opponent, and that’s what we do.”
The Bonnies (10-3, 8-3 Atlantic 10) are scheduled to host Davidson (11-5, 6-2) at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the Reilly Center, in a game that could help determine seeding for the Atlantic 10 tournament, which is scheduled to begin March 3 in Richmond, Va. Davidson is tied for second in the Atlantic 10 with Massachusetts based on winning percentage in conference games (.750), behind VCU (.818). Bona is currently fourth (.727), ahead of Saint Louis (.667).
Several media outlets named Schmidt as a potential candidate for the opening at Boston College, including Sports Illustrated, MassLive.com and the Providence Journal.
Boston College announced Monday it had fired Jim Christian after nearly seven seasons at the helm of the Eagles, who play in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Eagles were 3-13 and 1-9 in the ACC when Christian was fired, and in his seven seasons at BC, the Eagles had only one season in which they finished better than .500: BC was 19-16 in 2017-18, and earned a berth in the NIT that season.
Schmidt played basketball for the Eagles and graduated from Boston College in 1985, and he is a native of North Attleborough, Mass. Schmidt is 239-183 in 14 seasons at Bona, and he has led the Bonnies to the 2012 and 2018 NCAA Tournaments, and the 2016 NIT. Bona won the 2012 Atlantic 10 tournament championship, and shared the 2016 Atlantic 10 regular season championship with VCU and Dayton.
Other coaches who have been named as potential candidates for the Boston College opening include John Beilein, a Burt native who most recently coached in the college ranks at Michigan and in the NBA with the Cleveland Cavaliers; Michigan assistant Howard Eisley, Loyola-Chicago coach Porter Moser and Vermont coach John Becker.