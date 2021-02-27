St. Bonaventure wins Atlantic 10 regular-season men's basketball championship

The St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team didn’t play a minute of basketball on Saturday, and still won the Atlantic 10 Conference’s regular-season title.

Davidson ultimately helped Bona’s cause. The Wildcats defeated VCU 65-57 on Saturday at Belk Arena in Davidson, N.C., which helped the Bonnies wrap up their first outright regular-season Atlantic 10 championship in program history.

The Bonnies were one of three teams who shared the regular-season championship in 2016 with Dayton and VCU.

The Bonnies (13-3, 11-3 Atlantic 10) defeated George Washington 88-41 on Friday at the Reilly Center in Allegany.

"We're on a mission right now," Bona guard Jaren Holmes said Friday. "We're completely locked in, as a team."

Bona closes the regular season at 5 p.m. Monday against Dayton at the Reilly Center. Bona has won three in a row, and has won four of its last five games.

"Even though it's the last game of the regular season, we prepare the same way for everybody, no matter if we're playing Alfred and it's the first (game) of the year, we prepare the same way for each opponent, and that's what we're going to do," Bona coach Mark Schmidt said Friday, after the win against the Colonials.