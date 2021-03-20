St. Bonaventure ushered out of NCAA Tournament after loss to LSU

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The road in the NCAA Tournament was short and bittersweet for the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team.
Hindered by poor first-half shooting, with little offensive presence behind the perimeter, the Bonnies were quickly ushered out of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday, after a 76-61 loss to eighth-seeded LSU in a first-round game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
LSU will face No. 1 Michigan or No. 16 Texas Southern in a second-round game Monday. The NCAA will announce the time and location of that game.
Jaren Holmes scored 18 points for the ninth-seeded Bonnies (16-5), who cut LSU’s lead to nine points about seven minutes into the second half, but came nowhere near joining the ranks of North Texas and Oral Roberts, lower-seeded tournament teams who scored big upsets in the first-round this week in Indiana.
Cameron Thomas led No. 8 LSU (20-8) with 27 points.
While the Bonnies had an inside presence in Osun Osunniyi, they didn’t have enough to match Thomas. By the time the Tigers led by 16 with 3:50 left in the game, Thomas had scored 18 of his 27 points, including a pair of 3-pointers.
But at first, it seemed as if no one wanted to score. The Bonnies and the Tigers combined to shoot 0-for 8 in the first 2 1/2 minutes – Bona opened 0 for 5 – but the Bonnies took control of the game tempo in the opening moments.
While Trendon Watford’s 3-pointer gave LSU an 10-9 lead at 9:59, the Tigers and the Bonnies combined to shoot 5 for 29 in the first 10 minutes.
But after LSU took a 15-10 lead on Darius Day’s 3-pointer, the Bonnies still struggled to make their shots. They were 3 for 20 from the floor in the first 12:20, and while LSU didn’t fare much better (5 for 18), they made timely 3-pointers – including Day's bucket.
By the last media timeout, with 3:05 left in the first half, the Bonnies were still searching for their offensive rhythm – shooting 6 for 27 from the floor and trailing 26-18. Osunniyi (15 points, nine rebounds, three blocked shots), whom many expected to be a defensive presence for the Bonnies, was their top offensive player, as LSU took a 31-22 lead at the half, after Kyle Lofton's 3-point attempt banked off the backboard with 3 seconds left. Osunniyi finished the first half with six points, four rebounds, two assists and a steal.
The Tigers opened the second half with a 6-0 run in the first 49 seconds, including Day's 3-pointer 16 seconds into the half. But the Bonnies started to find their own touch at the perimeter after an anemic first half. Bona hit three of its first four 3-point attempts in the first 4:13 of the second half to cut LSU’s lead to 45-33.
The Bonnies cut LSU’s lead to 10 twice in the next 2 1/2 minutes: 45-35 less than a minute later on Holmes’ jumper, and 48-38 on Osunniyi’s 3-point play. The, the gap was cut to 9 at 13:19, on Holmes’ free throw, after he was fouled by Watford.