St. Bonaventure ushered out of NCAA Tournament after loss to LSU

While Trendon Watford’s 3-pointer gave LSU an 10-9 lead at 9:59, the Tigers and the Bonnies combined to shoot 5 for 29 in the first 10 minutes.

But after LSU took a 15-10 lead on Darius Day’s 3-pointer, the Bonnies still struggled to make their shots. They were 3 for 20 from the floor in the first 12:20, and while LSU didn’t fare much better (5 for 18), they made timely 3-pointers – including Day's bucket.

By the last media timeout, with 3:05 left in the first half, the Bonnies were still searching for their offensive rhythm – shooting 6 for 27 from the floor and trailing 26-18. Osunniyi (15 points, nine rebounds, three blocked shots), whom many expected to be a defensive presence for the Bonnies, was their top offensive player, as LSU took a 31-22 lead at the half, after Kyle Lofton's 3-point attempt banked off the backboard with 3 seconds left. Osunniyi finished the first half with six points, four rebounds, two assists and a steal.

The Tigers opened the second half with a 6-0 run in the first 49 seconds, including Day's 3-pointer 16 seconds into the half. But the Bonnies started to find their own touch at the perimeter after an anemic first half. Bona hit three of its first four 3-point attempts in the first 4:13 of the second half to cut LSU’s lead to 45-33.