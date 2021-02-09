St. Bonaventure uses first-half boost on offense to beat La Salle 86-73

Against La Salle, Lofton was one of five players to score in double figures for the Bonnies; Jalen Adaway led Bona with 20 points, while Osun Osunniyi scored 17 points, Jaren Holmes scored 15 and Dominick Welch scored 10.

The Explorers (8-12, 5-8) limited early looks and early second-chance opportunities for the Bonnies, who opened 2 for 5 from the floor in the first five minutes. Then, just before the midway point of the first half, Jack Clark and Sharif Kenney (22 points) hit back to back 3-pointers to open La Salle’s lead to 22-13.

“We just started off slow,” said Lofton, who has scored in double figures in 11 of Bona’s 12 games this season. “Credit to La Salle, they came in with a bunch of energy and they hit us first. That can’t happen if you want to go where you want to go.”

But the Bonnies went on a 9-0 run to tie the game at 22-22 on Holmes’ layup with 8:55 left in the half, and 70 seconds later, Howard was ejected from the game after arguing a call with officials, which garnered the Explorers their second technical foul.

As a result, Lofton made four free throws that broke a 24-24 tie with 7:45 left in the half.