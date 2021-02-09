St. Bonaventure uses first-half boost on offense to beat La Salle 86-73

Kyle Lofton saw a moment to change the complexion of the game, and he and the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team made the most of that moment.
Lofton, a junior guard for the Bonnies, got called to the foul line seconds after La Salle coach Ashley Howard was ejected from the game for arguing a call with officials.
As Howard left the court, Lofton hit four free throws with less than eight minutes left in the first half to give the Bonnies their first lead since the start of the game. Lofton’s free throws broke a first-half tie with the Explorers, and helped propel the Bonnies to an 86-73 win against La Salle on Tuesday at the Reilly Center in Allegany.
“It was more of a reaction,” Lofton said. “They were playing for their coach at that moment. We just rallied the guys and we said, ‘we’ve got to play now.’ ”
The Bonnies buried themselves in a hole early and were unable to match or control their opponents’ perimeter game in the second half, in a 70-59 loss to Saint Louis on Saturday at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis.
Lofton scored 18 points and had eight assists for the Bonnies (10-2, 8-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). The win against La Salle served as a bounce-back game after a 70-59 loss Saturday at Saint Louis, and now sets up a key Atlantic 10 game scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at VCU.
Bona is in first place in the Atlantic 10, ahead of VCU (7-2), Davidson (6-2) and UMass (6-2), after VCU defeated Dayton 76-67 on Tuesday. Bona’s game against the Rams could have ramifications on the Atlantic 10’s tournament seeding process, and the game could also help boost one team’s NCAA Tournament resume for an at-large bid. Prior to Tuesday’s games, Bona was 38th in the NET rankings, one spot ahead of VCU.
Against La Salle, Lofton was one of five players to score in double figures for the Bonnies; Jalen Adaway led Bona with 20 points, while Osun Osunniyi scored 17 points, Jaren Holmes scored 15 and Dominick Welch scored 10.
The Explorers (8-12, 5-8) limited early looks and early second-chance opportunities for the Bonnies, who opened 2 for 5 from the floor in the first five minutes. Then, just before the midway point of the first half, Jack Clark and Sharif Kenney (22 points) hit back to back 3-pointers to open La Salle’s lead to 22-13.
“We just started off slow,” said Lofton, who has scored in double figures in 11 of Bona’s 12 games this season. “Credit to La Salle, they came in with a bunch of energy and they hit us first. That can’t happen if you want to go where you want to go.”
But the Bonnies went on a 9-0 run to tie the game at 22-22 on Holmes’ layup with 8:55 left in the half, and 70 seconds later, Howard was ejected from the game after arguing a call with officials, which garnered the Explorers their second technical foul.
“Without either one of those guys, we are nearly not as good,” said coach Mark Schmidt.
As a result, Lofton made four free throws that broke a 24-24 tie with 7:45 left in the half.
“When something like that happens, when a head coach from the other team may get ejected, that team may come out and play with a lot more fire, and want to have his back,” Adaway said. “We were just telling each other, ‘yo, they’re going to come out and we have to come out twice as hard and be ready for it and really try to put them away.’ ”
A minute later, Lofton’s 3-pointer gave the Bonnies a 31-27 lead, and his driving layup opened Bona's lead to six. Lofton scored nine points in a 13-3 run by the Bonnies in a span of 3 minutes, 21 seconds that opened Bona’s lead to 37-27 with 4:24 left in the half, and Lofton hit a 3-pointer just before the buzzer that gave the Bonnies a 45-35 lead at halftime.
“That gave us some momentum,” Bonnies coach Mark Schmidt said of Lofton’s free throws and the ensuing offensive sequence. “At the same time, you’ve got to maintain that momentum, and I thought we did that.”
The shooting issues that plagued the Bonnies in the first half all but disappeared, as Bona opened the second half 3 for 3 from the floor, and subsequently opened their lead to 51-35 on Holmes’ 3-pointer and Adaway’s three-point play two minutes into the second half.
“It was a seven-point game and when I hit that (3-pointer), we went to halftime up ten,” said Lofton, whose team shot 28 for 46, including 15 for 24 in the second half. “That was big. Coming out of halftime, it’s different if you’re up seven. They have the ball, and they could have gotten a bucket, a three, and now it’s a two-possession game instead of a three-possession game.”