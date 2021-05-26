 Skip to main content
St. Bonaventure: Tim Kenney will not return as athletic director
St. Bonaventure: Tim Kenney will not return as athletic director

Big 4 Athletic Directors

St. Bonaventure Athletic Director Tim Kenney (Mark Mulville/Buffalo News)

 By Mark Mulville/Buffalo News

St. Bonaventure University will not renew the contract of athletic director Tim Kenney.

A St. Bonaventure athletic spokesperson confirmed Wednesday in an email to The News that Kenney's contract is set to expire May 31. Bona also said in the email that a decision on naming an interim athletic director will be made no later than Tuesday.

Kenney was Bona's athletic director for more than six years. He was hired at Bona in 2015 after five years as the executive associate athletic director at the University of Massachusetts.

At St. Bonaventure, Kenney oversaw an athletic department whose men’s basketball team qualified for the NCAA Tournament twice during his tenure. He also oversaw the addition of men’s lacrosse, which played its first game as a Division I program in 2019, to the school’s athletic offerings.

Kenney led an athletic department that had 10 men’s teams and eight women’s teams, with an operating budget of more than $14 million for the 2018-19 fiscal year, according to the Equity in Athletics Data Analysis database.

Kenney is a University at Buffalo graduate who was an All-American in men's swimming for the Bulls. He earned a master’s degree from Florida State and worked in various roles in athletic administration at Stony Brook from 1995 to 2004.

Kenney was an athletic administrator at UMass from 2004-15, where he was the lead planner for the Minutemen's new basketball practice facility and oversaw the daily operations of the men’s basketball program, which qualified for the NCAA Tournament in 2015. He was named the athletic director at St. Bonaventure in March of 2015.

According to St. Bonaventure’s most recent 990 form, which was made public through ProPublica.org, Kenney made $157,207 as the Bonnies’ athletic director.

Kenney did not respond to a message left by The News.

St. Bonaventure also declined further comment regarding any personnel matters.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

College/high school sports enterprise reporter

I'm a college/high school sports enterprise reporter at The Buffalo News. I've worked in sports journalism since 1997 and I have covered everything from college football to the Stanley Cup playoffs, high school sports and the NCAA Tournament.

