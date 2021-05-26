St. Bonaventure: Tim Kenney will not return as athletic director

St. Bonaventure University will not renew the contract of athletic director Tim Kenney.

A St. Bonaventure athletic spokesperson confirmed Wednesday in an email to The News that Kenney's contract is set to expire May 31. Bona also said in the email that a decision on naming an interim athletic director will be made no later than Tuesday.

Kenney was Bona's athletic director for more than six years. He was hired at Bona in 2015 after five years as the executive associate athletic director at the University of Massachusetts.

At St. Bonaventure, Kenney oversaw an athletic department whose men’s basketball team qualified for the NCAA Tournament twice during his tenure. He also oversaw the addition of men’s lacrosse, which played its first game as a Division I program in 2019, to the school’s athletic offerings.

Kenney led an athletic department that had 10 men’s teams and eight women’s teams, with an operating budget of more than $14 million for the 2018-19 fiscal year, according to the Equity in Athletics Data Analysis database.

Kenney is a University at Buffalo graduate who was an All-American in men's swimming for the Bulls. He earned a master’s degree from Florida State and worked in various roles in athletic administration at Stony Brook from 1995 to 2004.