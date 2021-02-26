St. Bonaventure moves closer to Atlantic 10 title with win against George Washington

If VCU wins Saturday, the Bonnies can also clinch the Atlantic 10 regular-season title Monday with a win against Dayton.

Not only are the Bonnies a step closer to winning the Atlantic 10 regular-season title, but they also strengthen their resume as an at-large selection for the NCAA Tournament. The Bonnies entered the game on Friday 35th in the NET Rankings, a tool the tournament selection committee uses to determine the 68-team field.

ESPN’s most recent NCAA Tournament projection, released Friday morning, slots the Bonnies as an 11 seed and as the Atlantic 10’s automatic qualifier. The Atlantic 10 tournament champion earns an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, which is scheduled to begin March 18.

CBSSports.com projects Bona as a 10 seed, in its most recent tournament projection, which was updated Friday morning.

Hunter Dean’s dunk for George Washington, about 3 minutes into the game – off a turnover by the Bonnies – cut Bona’s early lead to 8-6, after they opened 3 for 6 from the floor shooting. But even as the Bonnies and the Colonials hit a lull in shooting, the Bonnies used an 11-0 run to help open their lead to 19-6 on Adaway’s 3-pointer nine minutes in.