St. Bonaventure moves closer to Atlantic 10 title with win against George Washington

The St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team is one step closer to clinching the Atlantic 10 Conference’s regular-season championship.
The Bonnies shot nearly 55% in the first half and limited James Bishop, the Atlantic 10’s leading scorer, to four points in that 20-minute span, in an 88-41 win against George Washington on Friday at the Reilly Center.
Jaren Holmes and Alejandro Vasquez led the Bonnies (13-3, 11-3 Atlantic 10) with 18 points each. They were two of five players who scored in double figures for the Bonnies, along with Kyle Lofton, who had 12 points and 10 assists for his first double-double of the season, Dominick Welch (14 points) and Jalen Adaway (11).
Vasquez came off the bench to score 15 in a second half in which the Bonnies opened their lead to as many as 49 points.
Jamison Battle led George Washington (3-5, 4-11) with 10 points. Bishop entered the game averaging 20.1 points, but was held to six points.
Entering the weekend, Bona and VCU each had 10-3 records in Atlantic 10 play. Bona closes the regular season at 5 p.m. Monday against Dayton at the Reilly Center, and VCU is scheduled to play its final regular-season game at 2 p.m. Saturday at Davidson.
The Bonnies can clinch the Atlantic 10 regular-season championship Saturday if Davidson beats VCU.
If VCU wins Saturday, the Bonnies can also clinch the Atlantic 10 regular-season title Monday with a win against Dayton.
Not only are the Bonnies a step closer to winning the Atlantic 10 regular-season title, but they also strengthen their resume as an at-large selection for the NCAA Tournament. The Bonnies entered the game on Friday 35th in the NET Rankings, a tool the tournament selection committee uses to determine the 68-team field.
ESPN’s most recent NCAA Tournament projection, released Friday morning, slots the Bonnies as an 11 seed and as the Atlantic 10’s automatic qualifier. The Atlantic 10 tournament champion earns an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, which is scheduled to begin March 18.
CBSSports.com projects Bona as a 10 seed, in its most recent tournament projection, which was updated Friday morning.
Hunter Dean’s dunk for George Washington, about 3 minutes into the game – off a turnover by the Bonnies – cut Bona’s early lead to 8-6, after they opened 3 for 6 from the floor shooting. But even as the Bonnies and the Colonials hit a lull in shooting, the Bonnies used an 11-0 run to help open their lead to 19-6 on Adaway’s 3-pointer nine minutes in.
Bona opened its lead to 17 points with two minutes left in the first half on Adaway’s jumper, as the Colonials struggled to create scoring chances. George Washington shot 8 for 24, including 0 for 6 on 3-pointers, as the Bonnies took a 42-21 lead at the half.