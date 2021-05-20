St. Bonaventure men's basketball to play in Charleston Classic

The St. Bonaventure men’s basketball program announced Thursday that it will play in the Charleston Classic, which is scheduled for November in South Carolina.
The Bonnies are part of an eight-team field that will include Boise State, Clemson, Elon, Marquette, Ole Miss, Temple and West Virginia. Of those eight teams, three made the 2021 NCAA Tournament: Bona, Clemson and West Virginia. The tournament is scheduled to be played Nov. 18-19 and Nov. 21 at TD Arena in Charleston, S.C.
The complete tournament schedule will be announced later this summer.
This will be the Bonnies’ first regular-season, multi-team event since November 2019, when they played in the Boca Beach Classic Hall of Fame tournament in Boca Raton, Fla. The Bonnies beat FAU 71-64 for the tournament championship.
The Bonnies were scheduled to play in the Bubbleville Tournament in November in Uncasville, Conn., but the program’s activities were put on pause less than a week before its first game due to a positive Covid-19 test in the program.
The Bonnies, however, will join a tournament field as one of the nation’s more experienced teams, as the defending Atlantic 10 Conference regular-season and tournament champions, and as an NCAA Tournament qualifier. The Bonnies finished 16-5 and lost to LSU 76-61 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in March.
Bona is expected to return all five of its starters from the 2020-21 season, including point guard Kyle Lofton, guard Dominick Welch and forward/center Osun Osunniyi. Additionally, the Bonnies are projected as a Top 25 team for next season in eight national polls released in April, including ESPN (No. 15), CBSSports.com (No. 19) and Sports Illustrated (No. 22).
ESPN released a Bracketology projection Tuesday, and slotted the Bonnies as a five-seed and the Atlantic 10’s automatic qualifier in the 2022 NCAA Tournament.