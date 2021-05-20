 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Bonaventure men's basketball to play in Charleston Classic
0 comments

St. Bonaventure men's basketball to play in Charleston Classic

Support this work for $1 a month
St. Bonaventure Dayton College Basketball

St. Bonaventure guard Kyle Lofton dribbles against Dayton during the first half at the Riley Center on Monday, March 1, 2021.Players wore a DD patch commemorates the life of St. Bonaventure president Dr. Dennis DePerro who passed away at 62 from COVID-19 complications. (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)

 Harry Scull Jr. /Buffalo News

The St. Bonaventure men’s basketball program announced Thursday that it will play in the Charleston Classic, which is scheduled for November in South Carolina.

The Bonnies are part of an eight-team field that will include Boise State, Clemson, Elon, Marquette, Ole Miss, Temple and West Virginia. Of those eight teams, three made the 2021 NCAA Tournament: Bona, Clemson and West Virginia. The tournament is scheduled to be played Nov. 18-19 and Nov. 21 at TD Arena in Charleston, S.C.

The complete tournament schedule will be announced later this summer.

This will be the Bonnies’ first regular-season, multi-team event since November 2019, when they played in the Boca Beach Classic Hall of Fame tournament in Boca Raton, Fla. The Bonnies beat FAU 71-64 for the tournament championship.

The Bonnies were scheduled to play in the Bubbleville Tournament in November in Uncasville, Conn., but the program’s activities were put on pause less than a week before its first game due to a positive Covid-19 test in the program.

The Bonnies, however, will join a tournament field as one of the nation’s more experienced teams, as the defending Atlantic 10 Conference regular-season and tournament champions, and as an NCAA Tournament qualifier. The Bonnies finished 16-5 and lost to LSU 76-61 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in March.

Bona is expected to return all five of its starters from the 2020-21 season, including point guard Kyle Lofton, guard Dominick Welch and forward/center Osun Osunniyi. Additionally, the Bonnies are projected as a Top 25 team for next season in eight national polls released in April, including ESPN (No. 15), CBSSports.com (No. 19) and Sports Illustrated (No. 22).

ESPN released a Bracketology projection Tuesday, and slotted the Bonnies as a five-seed and the Atlantic 10’s automatic qualifier in the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Sporting events under new guidelines

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

College/high school sports enterprise reporter

I'm a college/high school sports enterprise reporter at The Buffalo News. I've worked in sports journalism since 1997 and I have covered everything from college football to the Stanley Cup playoffs, high school sports and the NCAA Tournament.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News