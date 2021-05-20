St. Bonaventure men's basketball to play in Charleston Classic

The St. Bonaventure men’s basketball program announced Thursday that it will play in the Charleston Classic, which is scheduled for November in South Carolina.

The Bonnies are part of an eight-team field that will include Boise State, Clemson, Elon, Marquette, Ole Miss, Temple and West Virginia. Of those eight teams, three made the 2021 NCAA Tournament: Bona, Clemson and West Virginia. The tournament is scheduled to be played Nov. 18-19 and Nov. 21 at TD Arena in Charleston, S.C.

The complete tournament schedule will be announced later this summer.

This will be the Bonnies’ first regular-season, multi-team event since November 2019, when they played in the Boca Beach Classic Hall of Fame tournament in Boca Raton, Fla. The Bonnies beat FAU 71-64 for the tournament championship.

The Bonnies were scheduled to play in the Bubbleville Tournament in November in Uncasville, Conn., but the program’s activities were put on pause less than a week before its first game due to a positive Covid-19 test in the program.