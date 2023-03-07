Was it only 12 months ago that Daryl Banks III scored 27 points to lead Saint Peter’s over Kentucky in the first round of the NCAA Tournament?

Was it just last March that Banks scored a team-high 14 points in the Peacocks’ win over Purdue, making Saint Peter’s the first No. 15 seed to reach the Elite Eight?

Yes and yes.

“It feels like I was just playing in the tournament,” he said. “(The year) has gone by so fast.”

Time has flown because the year has been full of life and basketball changes.

After the NCAA run, Saint Peter’s coach Shaheen Holloway was hired by Seton Hall. Banks transferred to St. Bonaventure and led the team in scoring (15.6 points per game) and the nation in minutes (38.2 per game).

Last March, it was the MAAC Tournament. This March, it is the Atlantic 10 Tournament – the ninth-seeded Bonnies (8-10 league, 14-17 overall) face No. 8 seed Davidson (8-10, 15-15) Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. (USA Network) in Brooklyn. The winner advances to play top-seeded VCU on Thursday.

“We’re going down there confident,” Banks, a redshirt junior guard, said in a phone interview Sunday. “We’re not going down there to just play. We’re going there to win the tournament.”

The Bonnies enter on a 1-6 skid that tumbled them down the standings. But in a way, Banks should be optimistic. He played in seven win-or-go-home games last year for Saint Peter’s and won the first six.

The Atlantic 10 announced Tuesday that Banks was named to its all-conference third team. If the Atlantic 10 had an “All-Newcomer Team” – players who transferred into the league this season – Banks would be a lock. He finished the regular season tied for ninth in the A10 in scoring, fourth in 3-point baskets (79) and seventh in free throw percentage (83.8%).

Banks is playing in a higher weight class this year – according to the Sagarin Ratings, the Atlantic 10 is 10th and MAAC 22nd this year – but he has mostly handled the transition well.

“It is a jump, but he played in the NCAA Tournament against really good teams,” Bonnies coach Mark Schmidt said. “He knew what he was getting into. The difference is, you have to do it every night. You’re going to go against really good players so that consistency is important.”

Banks has played 40 minutes in 17 games and scored at least 10 points in 24 games, including at least 20 points in seven games and at least 30 points in three games. Banks scored 36 points in the Bonnies’ win over Saint Joseph’s on Feb. 26 to break a five-game losing streak.

Two college offers

Banks was born in the Los Angeles area (he is the second-youngest of five brothers), moved to New Jersey when he was a high school freshman and enrolled at The Patrick School in Elizabeth, where a cousin had attended.

“It’s a powerhouse program, so there were a lot of high-level, Division I players coming out of there,” Banks said of the school, whose alumni includes Kyrie Irving, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and Al Harrington. “(The program) taught me to work and prepared me for now by going against top-notch talent every day in practice.”

As a high school senior, Banks was offered by only Saint Peter’s and Wagner. He signed with Saint Peter’s, the Jersey City school located 10 miles from The Patrick School.

“(The minimal offers) just made me play with more of an edge, knowing that I wasn’t being looked at like I want my senior year,” Banks said.

Playing for the Peacocks, Banks found a kindred spirit of sorts in Holloway, who was a sandpaper-tough guard at Seton Hall (1996-2000) and started coaching after traveling the world as a player. Holloway was in his second year when Banks arrived in the fall of 2019.

Banks stepped right into the Peacocks’ rotation as a freshman, starting 21 of 30 games (22.2 minutes) and averaging 7.6 points (eight double-digit games), earning MAAC all-rookie team honors.

Was Holloway demanding on Banks, also a guard? Undoubtedly. Did Banks embrace it? Absolutely.

“The player (Holloway) was, he had expectations he wanted his players to fulfill,” Banks said. “He’s a really fiery coach, and his motto was that in order to play for him, you need a passion and love for the game. The way he approached it, with that fire and intensity, it rubbed off on me.”

Banks started all 25 games as a sophomore in 2020-21, upping his scoring average to 11 points per game and improving his 3-point shooting from 28.7% to 37.4%. He was third-team all-MAAC.

But then came the magical 2021-22 postseason. Playing the difficult non-conference season typical of teams in leagues such as the MAAC, the Peacocks started 3-6, including losses at VCU, St. John’s and Providence. As late as Feb. 20, they were 12-11.

Saint Peter’s entered the MAAC Tournament at 17-11 (second seed), and in a one-bid league, only three consecutive wins would punch its NCAA ticket. The Peacocks beat Fairfield, Quinnipiac and Monmouth.

The Peacocks beat Kentucky, Murray State and Purdue before losing to North Carolina 69-49 in the Elite Eight.

“The top memory is when the buzzer went off against Purdue because that’s when we made history,” Banks said.

Holloway was soon off to alma mater Seton Hall, and the transfer portal floodgates opened.

Peacocks to Bonnies

St. Bonaventure assistant coach Steve Curran first contacted Banks when he was still in high school, and called him a day after he entered the transfer portal.

Banks visited the St. Bonaventure campus and signed with the Bonnies. How new was the roster? Banks and Moses Flowers, two of the six transfers, were on the cover of the media guide … before ever playing a game for the school.

The Bonnies started Atlantic 10 play at 7-4, topped by consecutive wins over VCU and Dayton. But the wheels fell off with five consecutive losses. In Bona’s last four losses, Banks shot 13 of 50 (26%); in its last three wins, he shot 22 of 42 (52.4%).

“Scorers and shooters, you want them to keep on shooting,” Schmidt said. “You have to be smart and not take contested ones, but guys like Daryl, they’re always going to take a couple of questionable shots, but you’re going to allow that to happen. He has a great stroke and we expect him to shoot the ball when he’s open.”

Said Banks: “I’ve been doing this my whole life, so you’re going to have those moments and go through those lulls where you may have a shooting slump. It’s (about) staying confident in my game.”

Banks uses the hot tub-cold tub to account for increasing his playing time by nearly 12 minutes this season, and has extra shooting sessions before practice to stay sharp. The Bonnies will need all of his minutes and all of his scoring this week.

“He’s a great teammate, a great leader and he’s fun to coach because he has a passion for the game,” Schmidt said. “When he’s shooting the ball the way he did against St. Joe’s (10 of 18), we’re a hard team to beat.”