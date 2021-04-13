 Skip to main content
St. Bonaventure guard Alpha Okoli enters transfer portal
Another player from the St. Bonaventure men's basketball team will test the transfer-portal waters. 

VerbalCommits.com reported Tuesday that Alpha Okoli, a 6-foot-5 guard for the Bonnies, has entered the transfer portal. 

Okoli is the fourth player from this year's roster to enter the transfer portal during the offseason, along with center Jalen Shaw, and guards Alejandro Vasquez and Eddie Creal.  

Okoli played in only four games this season for the Bonnies, averaging 1.7 points and 0.3 rebounds in 2.4 minutes per game.

Okoli's playing time, however, sharply decreased in his three seasons with the Bonnies. He appeared in 28 games as a freshman in 2018-19, averaging 1.1 points and 1.3 rebounds, then appeared in 19 games as a sophomore in 2019-20, averaging 0.1 points and 0.1 rebounds. 

The Bonnies will return all five starters from this season's team that won the Atlantic 10 Conference regular-season and tournament championships, and made the NCAA Tournament, but will have a new look to their lineup beyond the starting five.

Four players have committed to the Bonnies, either as transfers or as true freshmen. 

Oluwasegun Durosinmi, a 6-foot-9-inch center from Harcum College in Pennsylvania, is expected to join the Bonnies as a junior-college transfer, while guard Quadry Adams and Pittsburgh forward Abdoul Karim Coulibaly will join the Bonnies from Wake Forest and Pittsburgh, respectively. Bona confirmed Coulibaly's transfer on Monday. 

Justin Ndjock-Tadjore, a guard from Quebec, is expected to sign with Bona and join the program as a freshman when the spring signing period for basketball opens Wednesday.

