St. Bonaventure can't complete second-half comeback in loss to Dayton

ALLEGANY – The St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team could have opted not to play the final game of the regular season.
The Atlantic 10 Conference regular-season championship was firmly in Bona’s pocket, along with the top seed in the conference's men’s tournament, which is scheduled to begin Wednesday in Richmond, Va.
But the Bonnies played with heavy hearts in a 55-52 loss to Dayton on Monday at the Reilly Center. Earlier in the day, the St. Bonaventure community learned that Dr. Dennis DePerro, the university president, had died due to complications from Covid-19.
DePerro, 62, tested positive for Covid-19 on December 24, and was hospitalized five days later in Syracuse. He was put on a ventilator in January, and the university announced his death Monday morning.
The Bonnies honored DePerro by wearing warmup jerseys with his name on it, and held a moment of silence in pre-game proceedings.
Jalen Adaway led the Bonnies (13-4, 11-4 Atlantic 10) with 17 points, and Osun Osunniyi had 10 points and 15 rebounds for his third double-double of the season.
Ibi Watson led Dayton (13-8, 9-6) with 14 points.
The loss to the Flyers came two days after the Bonnies clinched the Atlantic 10 championship and the top seed in the conference tournament on Saturday, after Davidson defeated VCU.
Bona will face the eighth or the ninth seed in the Atlantic 10 tournament at 11 a.m. Friday in Richmond, Va., and the winner will advance to a conference semifinal at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Siegel Center at VCU.
Atlantic 10 tournament seedings will be released Monday night, at the completion of the conference’s final game. The Bonnies, however, are locked into the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament, as VCU is the No. 2 seed, after the Rams’ season ending loss.
The Bonnies trailed Dayton 10-5 in the first five minutes as the Flyers limited Bona’s early scoring chances. The Bonnies opened 2 for 4 from the floor and committed three turnovers.
With less than eight minutes left in the half, Bona held a slim 17-16 lead after the the two teams opened a combined 12-33 from the floor in the first 13-plus minutes. But the Bonnies kicked off a 7-2 run, which opened their lead to 24-18 on Dominick Welch’s dunk off a turnover by the Flyers with 6:16 left in the half.
A pair of quick baskets by Mustapha Amzil and R.J. Blakney helped the Flyers cut Bona’s lead to 26-22 with 3:15 left in the half. Then, Bona went 0-6 from the floor in the final four minutes of the first half, and Jalen Crutcher's layup with 3 seconds left cut Bona's lead to 27-26.
The Flyers continued a 15-1 run into the first 2 1/2 minutes of the second half, as Blakney’s 3-pointer forced the Bonnies to call a timeout, and the Flyers opened their lead to 37-29. The Bonnies opened the second half 1 for 6 from the floor.
Dayton led by as many as 12 in the first nine minutes of the second half, but Adaway’s 3-pointer midway through the second half cut Dayton’s lead to 47-40.
Thirty-five seconds after Kyle Lofton was called for his fourth foul, though, Adaway’s 3-pointer with 4:45 left cut Dayton’s lead to 50-46, and Welch’s 3-pointer with 3:05 left in regulation cut Dayton’s lead to 52-50.
The Flyers called a timeout 25 seconds later, and the Bonnies stayed within at least two points of the Flyers for the final three minutes. But with 9.7 seconds left, and trailing 55-52, Adaway’s 3-pointer clanked out, ending the hope of forcing overtime.