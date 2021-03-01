St. Bonaventure can't complete second-half comeback in loss to Dayton

The loss to the Flyers came two days after the Bonnies clinched the Atlantic 10 championship and the top seed in the conference tournament on Saturday, after Davidson defeated VCU.

Bona will face the eighth or the ninth seed in the Atlantic 10 tournament at 11 a.m. Friday in Richmond, Va., and the winner will advance to a conference semifinal at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Siegel Center at VCU.

Atlantic 10 tournament seedings will be released Monday night, at the completion of the conference’s final game. The Bonnies, however, are locked into the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament, as VCU is the No. 2 seed, after the Rams’ season ending loss.

The Bonnies trailed Dayton 10-5 in the first five minutes as the Flyers limited Bona’s early scoring chances. The Bonnies opened 2 for 4 from the floor and committed three turnovers.

With less than eight minutes left in the half, Bona held a slim 17-16 lead after the the two teams opened a combined 12-33 from the floor in the first 13-plus minutes. But the Bonnies kicked off a 7-2 run, which opened their lead to 24-18 on Dominick Welch’s dunk off a turnover by the Flyers with 6:16 left in the half.