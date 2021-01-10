St. Bona women lose close call to VCU

St. Bonaventure had the last shot in regulation and overtime, but neither fell and the Bonnies ended up just missing an upset over VCU in women's basketball Sunday afternoon at the Reilly Center, losing 69-67.

The Bonnies (1-6, 0-4 Atlantic 10) have dropped five in a row, but the close call against the Rams (5-5, 3-0 A-10), the preseason favorite to win the conference championship, is an encouraging sign for coach Jesse Fleming's team.

Asianae Johnson had the last shot for Bona at the end of regulation, but her jump shot with 1 second left didn't fall. Same in the overtime, when Tori Harris, the Bonnies' leading scorer, had a clean look from 3-point range.

A technical foul against Johnson in the overtime also hurt the Bonnies, putting VCU's Tera Reed on the line for two successful free throws with 3:25 left. That gave VCU a 65-61 lead. Four more free throws closed out VCU's scoring. St. Bonaventure was outscored 16-3 at the line in the fourth quarter and overtime.

The Bonnies trailed the Rams 43-42 heading into the fourth quarter, but ran off six points on a basket by Deja Francis and two by Johnson for a 52-50 lead. Bona led 59-55 after a 3-pointer by Harris with 1:15 to go in regulation, but VCU tied it at 59 on a layup by Reed after two missed foul shots by the Bonnies.