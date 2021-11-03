Springville, Olean will play for overall Class B girls volleyball title

Springville and Depew had been at the top of the B-2 division throughout the girls volleyball season this year. They had both lost only two matches all year, and divided their two contests against the other earlier in the season.

So it was no surprise when the Griffins and Wildcats met to decide matters once and for all. Springville (18-2) came out ahead in the rubber match, winning a hard-fought four-set match over Depew (15-3) on Wednesday night.

“We knew it was going to be Depew; we knew it was going to be a challenge,” Griffins coach Kristen Hughley said after the match, which was held at North Tonawanda High School. “We worked hard all week for it. It’s quite a thrill.

“They took it from us last season, so they were really ready to be the ones to take the plaque.”

The scores of the match were 25-20, 25-14. 20-25 and 25-19. That probably overestimates the gap between the squads. In the first set, the score was tied, 14-14, before the Griffins took off. Springville only led by 10-8 in the second set, and trailed by a 5-2 margin in the fourth set.

But the Griffins kept their composure and kept climbing back to win big points. That probably was the difference in a match that kept a nice crowd from both schools involved throughout the night.