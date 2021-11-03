Springville, Olean will play for overall Class B girls volleyball title

Springville and Depew had been at the top of the B-2 division throughout the girls volleyball season this year. They had both lost only two matches all year, and divided their two contests against the other earlier in the season.
So it was no surprise when the Griffins and Wildcats met to decide matters once and for all. Springville (18-2) came out ahead in the rubber match, winning a hard-fought four-set match over Depew (15-3) on Wednesday night.
“We knew it was going to be Depew; we knew it was going to be a challenge,” Griffins coach Kristen Hughley said after the match, which was held at North Tonawanda High School. “We worked hard all week for it. It’s quite a thrill.
“They took it from us last season, so they were really ready to be the ones to take the plaque.”
The scores of the match were 25-20, 25-14. 20-25 and 25-19. That probably overestimates the gap between the squads. In the first set, the score was tied, 14-14, before the Griffins took off. Springville only led by 10-8 in the second set, and trailed by a 5-2 margin in the fourth set.
But the Griffins kept their composure and kept climbing back to win big points. That probably was the difference in a match that kept a nice crowd from both schools involved throughout the night.
“This group of girls works really well together,” Hughley said. “They are a good team on the court and off the court, so I think that trust in each other really helps. I thought their passing was really fantastic, and they didn’t miss many serves. They were very confident and strong at the net.”
The individual standout for Springville had to be Ella Wittman. The junior led the team with 15 kills, as she was the usual target when the Griffins set up a play for a spike. Wittman also had a couple of nice runs while serving.
“She’s impressive to watch,” Hughley said. “But they all did well.”
Mackenzie Owens had 11 kills, while Kailea Sullivan added 12 digs for Springville.
B-1 Final
If the B-2 classification was loaded at the top, the B-1 bracket was a wide-open scramble. After all, only Pioneer came into the tournament with a winning record at 9-8 – and the Panthers were eliminated in their first match.
That also represented an opportunity for some team, and it turned out that No. 6 seed Olean was the one to take advantage of the situation. The Huskies defeated Lewiston-Porter in straight sets to claim the sectional title. The scores were 25-10, 25-15, and 25-11. Olean improved to 9-9 on the season, while the Lancers felt to 9-12.
“I knew at the beginning of the season that this was going to be a big adjustment for us, losing five seniors,” Olean coach Carrie Peters said. “The girls knew that this was going to be a lot of work.
“We knew we had an opportunity, and the girls were ready to step forward and take that opportunity. … We actually had our sports banquet last night, and I think the girls would have rather practiced a little bit longer rather than go to the banquet. They wanted to meet this moment.”
What went right for the Huskies? Just about everything. It all started, fittingly enough, with service. Olean consistently put hard serves into play, putting Lew-Port on the defensive constantly. The Huskies had at least two runs of five straight points in each of the three sets.
“We have struggled with serving all season,” Peters said. “They knew, if we started to give up five, six points a set, we’re never going to live this dream. So they were putting a lot of extra time. It’s not the most exciting thing to do in practice, but they knew it was what needed to do to improve because we were doing other things very well.”
Kiley Anastasia led the way with seven aces. It seemed like whenever she served, her serves carried the Huskies out of any danger of losing a particular set.
“I’ve been trying to work on my serves,” Anastasia said. “I just have to get the ball over, and my team will do the rest.”
Olean also seemed to be in perfect position whenever a ball came its way. There was little panic, only good positioning.
“I’m going to attribute that to my libero, Makenna Pancio,” Peters said. “She reads the play so well. We run a basic defense, and the girls know where to be. She has our own mind, and she knows where to be most of the time. When there’s a free ball, she’s taking the ball. She is my go-to girl.”