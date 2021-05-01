South Park football punches its ticket to the playoffs in without-a-doubt fashion

Getting in as a division champion ...

“That’s always the first goal,” South Park coach Tim Delaney said. “The next is to get to a sectional championship game.

“I think overall we played with great energy and we played our first full 48-minute game today. Our seniors, the guys we lean on in Jackson and Fluitt, they really came to the plate and stepped up on both sides of the ball and did the things we expect our seniors to do here on Senior Day.”

In order to secure Class A2’s No. 1 seed, South Park needed to beat Sweet Home by at least 20 points. A win by less than 20 and the Sparks would have been a No. 2 seed on the road in the semifinals.

They left some points on the board in the first half (they came up empty three times inside Sweet Home's 25) before methodically pulling away.

Jackson and junior tailback Parrell Fulgham each scored three touchdowns, Fluitt and Isiah Kelley also scored for the Sparks (4-0). Jackson rushed 16 times for 131 yards and had nine tackles and a sack. Fulgham had 121 yards on seven carries and made six tackles.