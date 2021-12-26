Some clinch division, some clinch playoffs, some clinch nothing

Best of the rest

Chiefs 36, Steelers 10

The scoop: Make it six straight AFC West titles for Andy Reid and the Chiefs, who had little difficulty against the Steelers. The halftime score was 23-0, and it was the third straight game they trailed at halftime by at least 23 on the road. No NFL team has ever done that.

Why the Chiefs won: They filled their Covid-19 absences (Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill the biggest) while the Steelers could not get out of their own way.

Falcons 20, Lions 16

The scoop: Once again, the Lions were on the doorstep of just their third victory of the season. Once again, it didn’t happen, as quarterback Tim Boyle (25 of 35, 208 yards), playing because Jared Goff was in Covid protocol, was intercepted at the Atlanta 1 by Foye Oluokun with 33 seconds left. Matt Ryan’s 12-yard TD pass to Hayden Hurst early in the fourth quarter gave Atlanta a 20-13 lead and Riley Patterson’s field goal with 2:38 left put the Lions in position to win. The Falcons visit Buffalo on Jan. 2.