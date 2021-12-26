Some clinch division, some clinch playoffs, some clinch nothing

The scramble is still on to make the NFL playoffs. Not counting the Sunday night and Monday night games, 24 teams still had a mathematical shot at reaching the postseason.
Several teams do not have to worry. The Green Bay Packers have been safe since last week as winners of the NFC North. The Kansas City Chiefs have clinched another AFC West title and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won their first NFC South title since 2007. The Dallas Cowboys have won the NFC East.
The Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals are in the playoffs, but the winner of the NFC West is still to be determined.
The Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Chargers, Denver Broncos and Minnesota Vikings hurt their hopes with losses.
A capsule look at the week 16 games:
Game of the Day
Bengals 41, Ravens 21
The scoop: All hail Joe Burrow! The Bengals quarterback threw for 525 yards and four TDs in the Bengals’ win over the Ravens, who lost their fourth in a row to fall to 8-7. After a couple of stumbles at home, Cincinnati is in control of the AFC North after Cleveland lost to Green Bay on Christmas Day.
Why the Bengals won: Burrow, of course. His total passing yardage for a single game was only surpassed by three other QBs in NFL history. He broke the team record held by Boomer Esiason (522).
Top attractions
Rams 30, Vikings 23
The scoop: Not only did the Rams (11-4) clinch a playoff spot, they moved ahead of the Arizona Cardinals, who lost to Indianapolis on Saturday, in hopes of landing at least one home game in the playoffs. The big play was a 61-yard punt return for a touchdown by Brandon Powell in the third quarter. The Rams had just signed him last month.
Why the Rams won: They survived a three-interception game by quarterback Matthew Stafford, picked up 131 rushing yards from Sony Michel and held the Vikings to two field goals in the red zone in the first half.
Texans 41, Chargers 29
The scoop: Plain and simple, it was a bad loss for the Chargers (8-7), who missed a chance to gain some separation on the Raiders. Davis Mills’ 13-yard TD pass to Nico Collins gave the Texans (4-11) a 34-23 lead with 2:32 left, and Tavierre Thomas’ 48-yard pick-six of a Justin Herbert pass 43 seconds later sealed it.
Why the Texans won: They scored 24 fourth-quarter points. It was another impressive game for Mills, who at this point is Houston’s quarterback of the future. He was 21 of 27 for 254 yards and two TDs.
Buccaneers 32, Panthers 6
The scoop: Antonio Brown, back from a three-game suspension, played like he did when he was the top receiver on the Steelers years ago, catching 10 passes for 101 yards as the Bucs wrapped up the NFC South. The injury-ravaged Bucs (11-4) were missing running back Leonard Fournette and top receivers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans but still handed the Panthers (5-10), their 10th loss in 12 games.
Why the Buccaneers won: The defense sacked Panthers quarterbacks Cam Newton and Sam Darnold seven times. And Ke’Shawn Vaughn, who only had 50 yards rushing for the season coming into the game, had 70 in this one including a 55-yard TD.
Raiders 17, Broncos 13
The scoop: Josh Jacobs finished with 129 yards as Peyton Barber’s 5-yard TD run gave the Raiders the lead for good. Las Vegas picked up a much-needed win to stay in the AFC playoff chase, while the loss was damaging to the Broncos.
Why the Raiders won: The Raiders have responded after a 2-5 stretch by winning two in a row, previously beating the Browns 16-14 in Cleveland on Monday. Las Vegas has held three of its last four opponents to 17 or fewer points.
Best of the rest
Chiefs 36, Steelers 10
The scoop: Make it six straight AFC West titles for Andy Reid and the Chiefs, who had little difficulty against the Steelers. The halftime score was 23-0, and it was the third straight game they trailed at halftime by at least 23 on the road. No NFL team has ever done that.
Why the Chiefs won: They filled their Covid-19 absences (Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill the biggest) while the Steelers could not get out of their own way.
Falcons 20, Lions 16
The scoop: Once again, the Lions were on the doorstep of just their third victory of the season. Once again, it didn’t happen, as quarterback Tim Boyle (25 of 35, 208 yards), playing because Jared Goff was in Covid protocol, was intercepted at the Atlanta 1 by Foye Oluokun with 33 seconds left. Matt Ryan’s 12-yard TD pass to Hayden Hurst early in the fourth quarter gave Atlanta a 20-13 lead and Riley Patterson’s field goal with 2:38 left put the Lions in position to win. The Falcons visit Buffalo on Jan. 2.
Why the Falcons won: Actually, that’s hard to pinpoint. They were outgained by the Lions, 338-254, and rushed for only 47 yards. But Ryan was efficient, if not spectacular, going 18 for 24 for 215 yards.
Jets 26, Jaguars 21
The scoop: Even with 20 players and coach Robert Saleh in Covid protocol, the Jets had enough to drop the Jags to 2-13 on the season. Quarterback Zach Wilson threw for only 102 yards and a TD to offensive lineman Conor McDermott, but his biggest play was a 53-yard touchdown run, longest by a quarterback in team history. And that wasn’t even the biggest yardage play for the Jets, as Braxton Berrios returned a kickoff 102 yards for a 13-9 lead that would end up putting the Jets ahead to stay.
Why the Jets won: It came down to a win-or-lose fourth-down play for the Jaguars, who had the ball at the New York 1, but quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw an incomplete pass to Marvin Jones with 12 seconds left. New York improved to 4-11 and Jacksonville fell to 2-13.
Bears 25, Seahawks 24
The scoop: Nick Foles, the former Super Bowl hero for the Eagles, made his first start of the season and helped bring the Bears (5-10) back from a 10-point deficit. His 15-yard pass to former Seahawk Jimmy Graham with 1:01 left pulled Chicago within 24-23, then Damiere Byrd caught a throw from Foles on a two-pointer for the winning margin.
Why the Bears won: Perhaps the Bears felt at home under the rare snowy conditions in Seattle, where it snowed at Lumen Field for just the third time in the 20-year history of the stadium.
Dog of the day
Eagles 34, Giants 10
The scoop: In this case, the “dog” can be narrowed down to a person. Giants quarterback Jake Fromm, who never took an actual snap with the Bills, got his first NFL start but never stuck around to finish the game, going 6 of 17 for just 25 yards and a QB rating of 19.5. That’s pretty low. He left the game after Rodney McLeod picked him off early in the third quarter.
Why the Eagles won: They held the Giants to under 100 yards of total offense until garbage time in the fourth quarter. Eagles QB Jalen Hurts had 199 yards passing with 2 TDs.
News wire services contributed to this report.