Where's Muskegon? Buffalo State soccer bond unites three in Michigan during pandemic

O'Keefe, the player Muskegon was most reluctant to bring on, has been the most pleasant surprise, scoring twice in each game and earning the admiration of fans for his frenetic work rate. Williamson, named the Risers' player of the week earlier in April, has been an asset through his composure on the ball and vision, collecting three assists in the opening win. Banahene's excellence between the pipes was vital in the win over Fort Wayne, and he didn't lack for humor when asked by Muskegon's Local Sports Journal after the match about his slew of diving saves.

"I'm 237 pounds so I don’t like to do them," deadpanned Banahene.

Celebration mixup

For two soccer players who've spent a ton of time together, you'd think Williamson and O'Keefe would be smooth with their goal celebrations.

When Williamson assisted on O'Keefe's second goal against Fort Wayne, the pair confidently approached each other, ready to heighten the cool factor of their goal. It went horribly awry.