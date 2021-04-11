UB women's soccer feels cheated out of MAC final opportunity by conference's rigidity, bylaw typo

UB captain Marcy Barberic, the team's leading scorer, noted the frustration she and her teammates shared regarding the conference's inflexibility in rescheduling postponed matches, but she also pointed to the MAC's decision to eliminate the conference tournament for the next four years; previously, the top four teams in each division advanced to an eight-team tournament. In 2021, only the division winners play a postseason game.

"A MAC tournament will solve 99% of the problems that have risen because of this," wrote Barberic in a statement. "(The tournament) was also taken away not only from us, but every other women’s soccer team in this conference."

Burke was emphatic that he believed Bowling Green's Covid-19 pause to be genuine and that the Falcons "weren't trying to pull anything." The Falcons did meet the minimum of six games played to qualify for the postseason, and their pause concludes before the final.

Mike Cihon, Bowling Green's assistant director for athletic communications, issued the following statement: "I don’t honestly know if there have or have not been discussions among BGSU, the conference office and the other teams involved re: rescheduling the games that were postponed."