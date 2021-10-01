UB Bulls bounce back from 'punch in the face,' seize first MAC win over Ball State

"I think we realized there's no time to sleep in this conference; everyone's talented and you can't let anyone get just a second on you," Camper said of the collective response to the Cardinals' opening tally. "We needed to fix up some mistakes, clean it up in the back, get more opportunities up front, and we just executed on all the things we said we needed to fix."

UB's go-ahead goal was a training ground masterpiece. About 20 minutes into the second half, the Bulls won a free kick about 40 yards from Ball State's net. Instead of swinging the free kick into the 18-yard box as the Bulls had done previously, Abbey Callaghan passed short to Camper, who had sneaked into a small gap about 8 yards away. As Camper settled, Ruken sprinted behind the Cardinals' defense and was quickly found. Ruken's cross was lofted over DeRuvo toward the back post, where Caridi headed the ball into a gaping net.

While Camper, Caridi and Ruken were all considered for UB's player of the game determined by the coaching staff, the honor went to Payton Robertson, the industrious center midfielder who was instrumental in the Bulls protecting their one-goal advantage without much worry. While the Memphis transfer was a particular standout, a group that included Hannah Callaghan, Tess Ford, Emily Lazenby and Abbey Callaghan rarely put a foot wrong all night.