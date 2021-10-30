Three Buffalo-area NCAA D-1 women's soccer teams begin conference tournaments Sunday

The season, simplified: Shawn Burke's Bulls were projected to win the Mid-American Conference regular season title after a terrific spring Covid season, but UB fell short of those expectations with adversity along the way. Graduate student attacker Barberic missed a little over four matches in total with a shoulder injury, while Hannah Callaghan – the MAC Defensive Player of the Year in the spring – has been out for the last two weeks with a foot injury and could miss more time.

Even without two of their best players for long stretches, the Bulls have seen excellent contributions from unexpected contributors, especially forward Taylor Caridi and freshman midfielder Kaya Schultz, and vital leadership from co-captain Gianna Yurchak, veteran midfielder Katherine Camper and center back Tess Ford.

UB's Players to Watch: Barberic (11), Ford (22), Payton Robertson (18), Camper (12).

Scouting the Chippewas: Central Michigan has a flair for the dramatic, and Jeremy Groves' team is not overmatched against foes with better records. In addition to the gritty road win over UB, the Chippewas stunned first-place Ohio on CMU's Senior Day, a 3-2 come-from-behind victory in the second overtime.