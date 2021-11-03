The improbable rise of Medaille's Ander Castillo

If you ask Castillo, the most valuable connection between his years as a goalkeeper and breakout as a striker is the perspective he's gathered from a goalkeeper's view of the field.

The last line of defense watches plays unfold, grasps attackers' movements to free themselves before a shot, quickly learns the type of shots most difficult to save and understands how dangerous runs off the ball can invite trouble for a back line.

Hallas, an intense and demanding coach, hasn't needed to motivate his freshman star.

"[Castillo's] work rate is the main thing for me. He works so hard from start to finish and it shows," Hallas said. "He deserves the goals he's scoring. Sometimes he doesn't have a good game, but he's also on the score sheet – it shows how good of a player he is, and he's only going to get better."

But unlike Benzema's finesse, Castillo's physicality can get carried away; he's earned six yellow cards, but that edge is something Hallas wants to handle carefully.