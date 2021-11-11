Tatyjana Scalisi's commitment to family, tenacity against disability fuels Daemen breakout season

With the weight of those two situations reduced, Scalisi still had to be patient for soccer to turn the corner, and not only because the college soccer seasons were canceled in spring and fall 2020.

"I think the transition right away was slow," Dolan said. "Last spring she struggled; we had her at striker and forward and thought that's what she'd play. She just didn't really have the speed and wasn't getting the runs."

Scalisi was seeing plenty of playing time, averaging 75 minutes across the four contests in spring 2021, but she failed to find the back of the net. Dolan decided to adjust her role in the quick turnaround from the abbreviated spring into fall's return to a full slate of games.

"She's been playing attacking mid out of a 4-4-2 and has been playing a lot better; [there's] a lot more confidence in her play," Dolan said. "She's seeing things that she wasn't seeing last spring."

Telling a striker they're no longer a striker can be tough to swallow, but Scalisi trusted Dolan that the move would augment her strengths and alleviate spring's frustrations.