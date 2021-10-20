Tale of two families: Niagara's Mackenzie Mix makes most of a difficult Senior Day

Many college athletes would be crushed if their parents couldn't attend Senior Day – the culmination of years of work, an opportunity to be recognized and, in most cases, the swan song of competitive athletic careers.
When Mackenzie Mix learned about an hour before Niagara University's Oct. 16 Senior Day match against Rider that her parents, Tracy and Jason Mix, had been denied at the American-Canadian border due to restrictions from the Covid-19 pandemic, she was shaken – but not crushed.
Blinking back tears, Mix – the final senior to be announced pregame – accepted flowers from head coach Peter Veltri and was soon swarmed for a group hug by smiling teammates, a show of love and appreciation for their captain and a touching embrace of their role as Mix's second family.
Some special memories were created today with our senior day ceremony during pre-game.🟣🦅🟣#EaglesTakeFlight pic.twitter.com/nev2ZjGhFz— Niagara Women's Soccer (@NiagaraWSOC) October 16, 2021
"The least we could do was to show unconditional support to Mix because we truly became her family," said Florence Vaillancourt, Niagara's leading scorer, in describing the team's comfort in numbers.
"We knew that Mix’s family not being able to make it was a very sad moment, especially on a day like Senior Day, we just wanted to show our support. We all know that she would have been the first to do it for her teammates, too."
After the match – a 2-0 win that bumped the Purple Eagles into a tie for second in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference – Mix tried to put into words the roller coaster of emotions she was still processing.
"It was honestly really nice ... it sucked, but my teammates were there, Coach [Veltri] was there, my friends were there, family friends – everything was really good," said Mix, who was the first six-year Niagara student-athlete in Veltri's 23 years at the helm.
"It was definitely bittersweet, but I'm lucky to have a team behind me – they definitely made me feel loved," Mix added. "They're like all my little sisters, really."
Coming from their hometown of Bradford, Ont., about a two-hour trek from Niagara University, the Mix parents had pled their case for entry at the Queenston-Lewiston border crossing.
"The [officials at the border] said each case is up to the supervisor on duty," explained Tracy Mix, "and the supervisor wasn't having a good day."
The timing of Niagara's Senior Day relative to restrictions at the border aligned cruelly.
On Oct. 15, the day before Niagara faced Rider, White House officials confirmed to members of Congress that the U.S. side of the Canadian border would reopen to vaccinated travelers effective Nov. 8, The News' Jerry Zremski reported. The Canadian side of the border had already been open to American travelers for nearly three months.
But even the news of future admission produced zero solace for the Mix family the following day.
After the border denial, Tracy made the difficult call to her oldest daughter. "When I called after we were refused entry, she was so upset," Tracy said. "I’m grateful that the Niagara soccer family had her back."
Mix, a starting center back, has actually been on campus since 2016, when she sat out her first year on Monteagle Ridge due to a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL). She was a valuable reserve for 2017 and 2018 before seizing a starting role in 2019 before the pandemic limited the Purple Eagles to just four matches last spring.
"She decided she didn't want to end her career on a Covid year, so she came back for a sixth," Veltri said. "We're extremely happy – she's our captain, she's our leader, she's the only center back that's played every minute of every game this year."
Mix is one of nine Niagara players who hail from Canada; seven start for Veltri, ranging in distance from Vaillancourt in Quebec City to two, Annie Ibey and Maia MacLean, from just over the border in Niagara Falls, Ont.
The Canadian contingent, which also includes Ashley Lofranco, Ida Miceli, Emma Davies, Lauren Kelch and Mia Palango, has all had to make family sacrifices and deal with uncomfortable realities of a pandemic.
"I think the closure of the border was hard for sure since most of us chose Niagara for its location being closer to home," Vaillancourt said. "We had way less fans to support us at our games since a lot of girls' families were not able to cross the border, and we would have to wait for a long time before going home again.
"Personally, my parents would come about every month to visit me and watch a game my freshman year; now I have to go up to 4-5 months without seeing them."
Vaillancourt added that, despite being "stuck" in the United States, the group has become closer because of their shared separation. The Canadian Purple Eagles have engaged in activities with their teammates that they'd typically do with their families, Vaillancourt said, including visiting a pumpkin patch, going apple picking or sledding in the winter. While Niagara's Canadians previously enjoyed going over the border for all-you-can-eat sushi, they found a proper substitute in Buffalo.
Although there's a natural connection among the natives of Canada on the team, the upperclassmen – Mix especially – have ensured the Purple Eagles don't form cliques or have reasons for division.
"We've had issues in the past where everyone has not been a big family, not a big team, but I've tried to get everyone involved – it doesn't matter if you're playing or not playing – we win or lose as a team," Mix said. "I think this year everyone has stepped up, from freshmen to seniors, and I have a lot of hope for us coming up."
The Senior Day embrace of Mix is a testament to the present culture at Niagara, a notion Veltri was quick to reinforce, as well as tack on an additional benefit.
"They get along well on the field and off the field – it's a close-knit group, and you need that," Veltri said. "I think with a close-knit group sometimes you can get on your teammates a little more and hold them accountable a little more, because they know it's coming from a good place, from a friend."
Accountability is a trait Veltri appreciates in Mix. "She's not afraid to tell you what you're doing wrong, and she's been here long enough and she's seen the good, the bad and the ugly, so she knows how things have to work if we're to be successful," the head coach said.
Mix admits she's in a position to hold her teammates to a high standard, but with a rather reassuring approach.
"I try to be really relatable and tell the girls that I've been there where you've been before," Mix said. "Keep working, never give up and just keep going. Never shut down at practice or during the game, and you'll be where you want to be."
Optimism reigns in Niagara Falls as Mix prepares for the final matches of her career at NU, beginning with a Battle of the Bridge clash vs. Canisius College at 7 p.m. Oct. 21 at the Griffs' Demske Sports Complex.
There's little doubt the Purple Eagles, with a 5-2 record in the MAAC and just three games remaining, will advance to the eight-team postseason. But a top-four regular-season finish would earn Niagara a home quarterfinal in the conference tournament, which runs Oct. 31 to Nov. 7, marking just the second time that's happened in Mix's tenure.
"I feel like we can come out and win 100%," Mix said. "I feel like I've never been able to say that in my six years here."