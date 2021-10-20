Tale of two families: Niagara's Mackenzie Mix makes most of a difficult Senior Day

Although there's a natural connection among the natives of Canada on the team, the upperclassmen – Mix especially – have ensured the Purple Eagles don't form cliques or have reasons for division.

"We've had issues in the past where everyone has not been a big family, not a big team, but I've tried to get everyone involved – it doesn't matter if you're playing or not playing – we win or lose as a team," Mix said. "I think this year everyone has stepped up, from freshmen to seniors, and I have a lot of hope for us coming up."

The Senior Day embrace of Mix is a testament to the present culture at Niagara, a notion Veltri was quick to reinforce, as well as tack on an additional benefit.

"They get along well on the field and off the field – it's a close-knit group, and you need that," Veltri said. "I think with a close-knit group sometimes you can get on your teammates a little more and hold them accountable a little more, because they know it's coming from a good place, from a friend."

Accountability is a trait Veltri appreciates in Mix. "She's not afraid to tell you what you're doing wrong, and she's been here long enough and she's seen the good, the bad and the ugly, so she knows how things have to work if we're to be successful," the head coach said.