Soccer wisdom propels Canisius' Erin Weir to fast start in college

Logically, the higher the youth level, the more natural the transition from the youth game to college. The pace of play, a more demanding mental aspect of the game and the physicality of opponents are usually the three biggest hurdles for incoming freshmen, and premier clubs like the WNY Flash Academy know that if they can produce players advanced in tackling the first two areas – sharpened by competing against some of the nation's finest in the ECNL – managing the third becomes easier.

Lines echoed Louis' description of Weir, a player whose "presence and positive energy" made her influential as early as the U-13 season. "She just loves her soccer," Lines said. "She has an incredible soccer brain; she's creative. She can play anywhere – she's a soccer player."

The alumni from the 03 ECNL squad are sprinkled all over NCAA Division I soccer, including four other freshmen, along with Weir, who are already contributing in the Big 4 of Western New York. Arianna Zumpano has excelled as a reserve forward for the University at Buffalo, Kristin Pickard has been a first-choice holding midfielder at St. Bonaventure, Maia MacLean has already potted three goals for Niagara and Raelyn Stranc has cracked the starting lineup for the Purple Eagles. Brigid Molloy, a High School All-American now at Villanova, and Emma Klein, at Syracuse, rose to even bigger schools.