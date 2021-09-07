Soccer wisdom propels Canisius' Erin Weir to fast start in college

Wisdom, poise and confidence all fit the description of Erin Weir, a midfielder for Canisius College women's soccer.
These terms are usually reserved for junior and senior college athletes who've been hardened and refined by untimely mistakes, down seasons and heartbreaking losses, not a freshman playing in her first handful of college soccer matches.
If you watch Weir in action for Ryan Louis' program, she might not stick out immediately like dynamic forward Tiani Fonoti and powerful defender Maya Palmer. But you'll witness a left winger with a clean touch who plays positively, keeps the ball under pressure and almost always makes the right play.
Weir has shown assertiveness, too, in taking on defenders around the edge of the box, looking to release a quick shot toward goal – especially when Canisius is in need of an offensive spark. Toss in the ability to drop to left back or tuck in as a center midfielder, and you've got a building block for a program desperate for such players.
"When we were recruiting her, we knew once she started coming into things she'd be absolutely fine," Louis said. "She's just mature, she's wise, she's a big personality and the team are taking to her ... she's going to be a pivotal part moving forward."
Weir took the humble route in describing her opportunity, as well as her response to seeing her name in the XI from day one.
"I was blessed with the opportunity to start, so I knew I had to make a good first impression," Weir said. "I was also confident coming in, starting, I wanted to make the most of it."
Asked to elaborate on what she thought her coach meant in describing her as wise, Weir explained: "Ryan said I have some soccer knowledge; I don't know if it's just watching the game of soccer or playing the many years that I have, but I think I'm growing as a player also with him behind me as a coach and the other players as well," she said.
Weir's immediate influence on the Griffs won't shock fans of Buffalo women's soccer who witnessed the winger thrive during the inaugural season of FC Buffalo Women, a new club branch within FC Buffalo that competes in United Women's Soccer, a league featuring amateur players competing for professional organizations. But it would have required digging for Wolves fans to realize Weir had just graduated from Niagara-Wheatfield High School and didn't fit in the category of most of her fellow Wolves starters, either upperclassmen or post-graduate players.
As a regular starter for Nikki Bartholomew's team, the summer experience – which culminated in a trip to the UWS East Region championship game – proved to be a perfect bridge for Weir to ease into the rigors of the college game, where Weir would compete against some players four years her senior.
"It was definitely eye-opening," Weir said following the first match of her college career, a scoreless draw against St. Bonaventure. "It was a new experience coming from (Western New York) Flash (Academy) – but it was great to have FC Buffalo in the summer. I got to know some of the girls, got to experience some of the college play, and I think I was well prepared, but I definitely have more to prepare for in the future."
Defenders Palmer and Abby Molloy, goalkeeper Jessica Jones and midfielder Julia Schurr, all Canisius starters when healthy, joined Weir on that debut Wolves squad.
But the origin of Weir's unflappable nature at a high level dates even further back than FC Buffalo Women to her path through the WNY Flash Academy, where the North Tonawanda native played for five years under Aaran Lines, from U13-17, then one year for Eric Dade during the pandemic. Weir was a key figure on one of the area's most decorated youth premier teams, WNY Flash 03 ECNL, part of the first class to compete in the Elite Clubs National League and the academy's first team to experience success in the top-tier of youth soccer.
"The 03 team put Western New York Flash on the national map in youth soccer," said Lines, the former coach of the WNY Flash professional women's team who's now the Girls ECNL Director for the youth academy. "They did it every year and paved the way for other (Flash teams)."
Logically, the higher the youth level, the more natural the transition from the youth game to college. The pace of play, a more demanding mental aspect of the game and the physicality of opponents are usually the three biggest hurdles for incoming freshmen, and premier clubs like the WNY Flash Academy know that if they can produce players advanced in tackling the first two areas – sharpened by competing against some of the nation's finest in the ECNL – managing the third becomes easier.
Lines echoed Louis' description of Weir, a player whose "presence and positive energy" made her influential as early as the U-13 season. "She just loves her soccer," Lines said. "She has an incredible soccer brain; she's creative. She can play anywhere – she's a soccer player."
The alumni from the 03 ECNL squad are sprinkled all over NCAA Division I soccer, including four other freshmen, along with Weir, who are already contributing in the Big 4 of Western New York. Arianna Zumpano has excelled as a reserve forward for the University at Buffalo, Kristin Pickard has been a first-choice holding midfielder at St. Bonaventure, Maia MacLean has already potted three goals for Niagara and Raelyn Stranc has cracked the starting lineup for the Purple Eagles. Brigid Molloy, a High School All-American now at Villanova, and Emma Klein, at Syracuse, rose to even bigger schools.
Weir's club coach zeroed in on the long-term benefits that Weir, and her former Flash teammates by extension, will reap after seeing so many meaningful minutes in their first years.