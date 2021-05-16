Sluggish start dooms FCY New York in first-ever UPSL home match

With considerable momentum entering the halftime break, FC Yemen sustained good spells of possession in the second half but couldn't break down the Lonestar defense, with Theo Pencic, usually a clinical finisher, squandering a golden chance by choosing a pass instead of shot at the edge of the six-yard box.

"We just have to get better in the final third," Mohamed said. "You've got to put your chances away, it's not about how much you keep the ball, it's about how often you put the ball in the back of the net."

Lonestar potted the eventual game winner in the 67th minute, with holding center mid Lawson Jellue spotting Mrowinski's late run behind and weighting the through-ball perfectly to find the burly striker in stride. Mrowinski struck his low shot well with the outside of his foot to beat Andy Queen point blank.

Panic crept in over the final 20 minutes, as FCY chased the game. Tidy midfield passing, evident for long stretches, was eschewed in favor of more direct play, a point of frustration for Swan.

"We just lose our patience," the head coach said. "We had a lot of time, I think we had 15 minutes left and we still tried to play long balls. Once we went down a bit I thought we just lost our nerve and caused us to give the ball away easily."