Sluggish start dooms FCY New York in first-ever UPSL home match

The cause of FCY New York's early struggles Saturday is open to debate, but conceding two goals in a game's first 20 minutes nevertheless presented a formidable hole.
FCY New York dropped its United Premier Soccer League home opener to Upstate Lonestar (Syracuse), 3-2, in front of roughly 100 fans at D'Youville College's Dobson Field. The loss evened FCY's record at 1-1; Bediako Swan's team won its first game on the road last weekend, a 4-2 result against SouthJeff FC.
"I think we started a little nervous, first game, first time in the UPSL, first home game, a lot of nerves," said Ali Mohamed, FCY's captain. "A lot of guys, it's their first time playing at a level like this."
Swan saw the early deficit as a result of overconfidence.
"I think we didn't take the team as serious as we should have," said FCY's head coach, who's also the lead man at Daemen College. "They did a great job preparing themselves for the game, and I think we dozed off a bit. Once we realized we were here to compete, we turned it on a bit."
Whether the culprit was nerves or overconfidence, FCY fell behind courtesy of an Elvin Johnson breakaway goal in the second minute, with Jake Mrowinski doubling the margin with a looping, against-the-grain header roughly 15 minutes later. Lonestar simply seemed sharper and more opportunistic from the first whistle, capitalizing on their clear strength advantage and, at least for the time being, a well-organized offside trap.
FCY responded well, with Ali Shawish scoring twice before halftime – coming inches from a third – but the energy expended in rallying was evident over the game's final half hour, when FCY struggled to muster high-quality scoring chances and Lonestar had little trouble killing the game off.
Two for Shawish! The Lackawanna HS great draws the foul in the box and makes no mistake with the pen. Even at 2, and Lonestar holds an intervention in their own box. Great response by FCY to a two-goal deficit. pic.twitter.com/m8dBTfBruI— Buffalo News Soccer (@BN_Soccer) May 15, 2021
Shawish's excellence in leading FCY back was mostly pure individual effort. Receiving the ball with space in front of him just beyond midfield, Shawish took off at a full sprint to lose one defender then, as he converged upon two more inside the 18-yard box, split them deftly before wrapping a shot around Lonestar goalkeeper Davion Bailey.
The Lackawanna High School great's second in quick succession came under similar circumstances, with the dynamic winger again beating Upstate's right back on the dribble and drawing a penalty kick, which he unmistakably smashed home.
"He's a gamer," Mohamed said of Shawish. "He's been doing that his whole life. This is nothing new to him. Down 2-0, up 2-0, he's hungry, he's trying to score, and that's what he did."
With considerable momentum entering the halftime break, FC Yemen sustained good spells of possession in the second half but couldn't break down the Lonestar defense, with Theo Pencic, usually a clinical finisher, squandering a golden chance by choosing a pass instead of shot at the edge of the six-yard box.
"We just have to get better in the final third," Mohamed said. "You've got to put your chances away, it's not about how much you keep the ball, it's about how often you put the ball in the back of the net."
Lonestar potted the eventual game winner in the 67th minute, with holding center mid Lawson Jellue spotting Mrowinski's late run behind and weighting the through-ball perfectly to find the burly striker in stride. Mrowinski struck his low shot well with the outside of his foot to beat Andy Queen point blank.
Panic crept in over the final 20 minutes, as FCY chased the game. Tidy midfield passing, evident for long stretches, was eschewed in favor of more direct play, a point of frustration for Swan.
"We just lose our patience," the head coach said. "We had a lot of time, I think we had 15 minutes left and we still tried to play long balls. Once we went down a bit I thought we just lost our nerve and caused us to give the ball away easily."
With FCY New York suffering the first loss in its brief history, Swan emphasized the club's sense of the bigger picture after the match.