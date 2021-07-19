Shorthanded FC Buffalo Women fall in conference final to end sparkling inaugural season

"FC Buffalo Women has been a phenomenal environment for our players and I look forward to many successful years together," he continued. "I want to thank Nikki for putting the welfare of our UB athletes first and again congratulate her on an outstanding season."

The personnel shuffle left FC Buffalo Women with a starting lineup that paled in comparison to its preferred setup, with Dani Braun-Martinez shifting from center midfield to center back and Nicole Grichen and Bizzy Moore playing by far their most minutes of the season. Bartholomew credited her team's versatility in keeping Sunday's match competitive – and improving in several facets as the match progressed – but with Connecticut scoring in the ninth and 46th minutes, the result wasn't really in doubt for the second half.

"We played in spurts – we had some really, really good moments, especially at the end here – we were developing chances and possessing the ball a lot more," Bartholomew said, referring to a few close chances late from captain Carissima Cutrona. "We came out a little slow in the possession side of things – we weren't connecting, we weren't finding feet, we were giving the ball away a lot."