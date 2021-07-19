Shorthanded FC Buffalo Women fall in conference final to end sparkling inaugural season

FC Buffalo Women's inaugural season came to a close in Sunday's United Women's Soccer East Conference final, as the Wolves fell 2-0 to the Connecticut Fusion at Coyer Field.
Even without a trip to next weekend's UWS National Tournament in Round Rock, Texas, in the cards, Wolves head coach Nikki Bartholomew was overcome with emotion in describing her team's effort Sunday and prospects moving forward.
"I am nothing – and not to take away from this moment – but excited for the future, what's to come, right?" asked Bartholomew rhetorically. "To build off an inaugural season like this, we couldn't ask for better."
The circumstances leading up to Sunday's final, however, left FC Buffalo Women unable to field its strongest lineup in the biggest game of the year.
Capped at 90 minutes per player over the two-game playoff weekend by their college program due to fitness concerns ahead of the Aug. 2 start of preseason, the University at Buffalo's active student-athletes on the Wolves were mostly resigned to spectating the loss.
Goalkeeper Emily Kelly, who started all but one match this summer, was replaced in the lineup by Gabrielle Wilson, the former Niagara goalkeeper and current Wolves' assistant coach who hadn't backstopped a meaningful match in a decade.
Marcy Barberic, part of Buffalo's dynamic front three, was limited to 29 minutes on Sunday – her late-first half substitution left fans audibly perplexed why it was happening. Starting center back Tess Ford was on the gameday roster but didn't play, and starting center midfielder Kat Camper, who's been battling injuries all season, was not selected to the 18.
"I think it's unfortunate, I have to be careful what I say here ... I think it's unfortunate, but it's an understanding about the long term, what [the UB players are] putting themselves in in a couple of weeks," Bartholomew said after the match. "We have players who make decisions to go on trips and stuff that weren't here, too."
University at Buffalo head coach Shawn Burke, whose Bulls were controversially denied a regular-season makeup game during Covid-19 that could have afforded them a place in the Mid-American Conference final, issued a statement about his request to the FC Buffalo Women's staff.
"First and foremost I want to congratulate Nikki and FC Buffalo Women for an unbelievable first season," Burke wrote in a statement. "When this weekend’s schedule was released I was not comfortable with our athletes logging heavy minutes in less than a 40 hour window and potentially compromising their health 2 weeks out from our season. Nikki and I spoke and I requested our athletes to be limited to a total of 90 minutes between the two games, putting Nikki in a very tough spot.
"FC Buffalo Women has been a phenomenal environment for our players and I look forward to many successful years together," he continued. "I want to thank Nikki for putting the welfare of our UB athletes first and again congratulate her on an outstanding season."
The personnel shuffle left FC Buffalo Women with a starting lineup that paled in comparison to its preferred setup, with Dani Braun-Martinez shifting from center midfield to center back and Nicole Grichen and Bizzy Moore playing by far their most minutes of the season. Bartholomew credited her team's versatility in keeping Sunday's match competitive – and improving in several facets as the match progressed – but with Connecticut scoring in the ninth and 46th minutes, the result wasn't really in doubt for the second half.
"We played in spurts – we had some really, really good moments, especially at the end here – we were developing chances and possessing the ball a lot more," Bartholomew said, referring to a few close chances late from captain Carissima Cutrona. "We came out a little slow in the possession side of things – we weren't connecting, we weren't finding feet, we were giving the ball away a lot."
The Fusion's Tori Sousa pounced on a loose ball in the box after a deflection to open the scoring, while a counter attack following a turnover saw Sousa connect with Cara Jordan for the insurance goal for Connecticut. Wilson made a few quality stops, highlighted by a point-blank denial of Jordan to keep the deficit at two, and came off her line with confidence in a few other situations.
Including the postseason, the Wolves finished summer 2021 with a record of 8-3-1, earning the honor of United Women's Soccer East Conference regular-season champions and runners-up in the conference playoffs. With attendance numbers hovering around 500 for the playoffs – even with a venue change to SUNY Buffalo State from All-High Stadium due to venue availability – the future of the team is indeed bright.
"I think when you're winning, the crowd will come," Bartholomew said. "I think it's such a cool thing what they're doing on the field, because they're drawing a crowd and creating a goal, and it's awesome."