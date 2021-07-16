Season of firsts could add another as FC Buffalo Women tangle in regional semifinals

"I try to tell myself that I can outrun anyone in the league, even if I don't think I can, because I have to have that mindset if I want to beat them down the wing every single time," the Canadian attacker said in June. While her final ball may not always be smooth – she's scored twice this year on what she calls panicked "toe punts" – it's easy to sympathize given the speed at which she's making decisions and uncertainty as to how cleanly she's beaten her marker.

"I'm running so fast that I'm just trying to beat the player – even though I probably beat her by a lot of space – and I mistouch the ball, but I've been able to find the back of the net and that's all that matters at the end of the day," she said.

Araujo's speed and effort are what made her an attractive recruit to Niagara, but a more reliable final ball – whether it's a cross to a teammate or a shot on goal – has been the reward for hard work and a little more unselfishness.

"I got more comfortable by looking for my teammates, not just always looking to shoot when I beat a girl down the line, looking for my teammates running in, that makes it easier," explained Araujo, who emphasized the trust she developed in her Niagara teammates that has carried over to FC Buffalo.

QUOTABLE: "At this level, you don't need a ton of correction, you know when you know. I'm totally going to encourage – the more pressure I put on them, the more they put on themselves, and they already put pressure on themselves. I try to be more of a pressure relief valve." - head coach Nikki Bartholomew on how she's handled FC Buffalo Women after a few disappointing results.

