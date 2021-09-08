Salty from spring, UB women's soccer hits fall with massive expectations

This fall's University at Buffalo women's soccer team has expectations so lofty that, immediately following a 6-2 stomping of local rival Niagara on Aug. 22, the focus was on the two goals conceded in the second half rather than the lopsided win. But a glance at the current state of UB soccer explains the perfectionism.
"We hold ourselves to such a high standard that conceding two goals on a 6-2 win just isn't good enough for us," UB co-captain Marcy Barberic said after the match.
The Bulls have begun the 2021 fall campaign with a 3-1 record, with the lone blemish a 4-0 loss to national power West Virginia in the opener. Head coach Shawn Burke's team faces Canisius at 7 p.m. Sept. 9 at Demske Sports Complex (1829 Main St.).
Burke has long harped on a "championship mindset" for his players, 18 of whom return this fall with a chip on their shoulders after a controversial closing to the spring season.
The Mid-American Conference's cobbled-together plan for the pandemic spring met a worst-case scenario, thanks to cloudy and in some cases nonsensical guidelines for navigating Covid-19 positive tests and makeup matches, which ultimately prevented UB from playing a scheduled match Bowling Green, the eventual conference champion the Bulls had beaten earlier in the spring, in a regular-season makeup. UB finished with a 6-1-1 record in the spring, which paled in comparison to the Falcons' 5-1 due to win percentage.
The gulf in games played was due to Bowling Green's two-week pause when Covid-19 protocols dictated the Falcons' postpone three matches – including one vs. UB – that were never made up, despite UB's loud appeals to a silent conference.
"They feel like something was taken away from them," Burke said about his team's mindset in August.
While spring's conclusion left a bitter taste, the quick turnaround to a full fall calendar was one of two consolations – the other being the conference's decision to reinstate the postseason MAC tournament despite announcing in 2020 that women's soccer would be one of eight sports to see its conference tournament canceled due to cost-cutting measures.
"We had so much fun in the spring season and then to have it end like that was kind of disheartening, that's why we spoke out as a program about the changes the conference needs to make," said Barberic, who was selected as Mid-American Conference Offensive Player of the Year and earned second-team All-American honors. "I'm very proud of my team and my program for speaking out about that and ultimately getting the tournament back – I think we played a huge role in that."
The new structure of the MAC Tournament is a reasonable middle ground between the previous setup, where eight of the 11 teams qualified for the playoffs, and the elimination of the tournament altogether. The decision to dissolve the east and west divisions has remained, and the top six qualify for the postseason, with the No. 1 and 2 seeds earning a bye into the semifinals.
After rocking the MAC's boat in the spring, Burke's Bulls know conference foes will be gunning for them and Bowling Green, the three-time defending champions. The Bulls were predicted to win the conference regular-season title in the annual preseason coaches poll, but Bowling Green was picked to again triumph in the tournament.
The gauntlet of the MAC regular-season schedule, which begins at Ohio on Sept. 23, hasn't gotten easier. The first two home clashes at UB Stadium, against Kent State and Ball State on Sept. 26 and 30, respectively, will be telling.
"It's going to be tough," Burke said. "As success starts to happen or trickle in, there will be more expectation. This is probably one of our best teams to do it – we've got to be able to deal with that, people talking about it and the expectation regarding that."
Although UB has knocked, losing in the MAC semifinals to Bowling Green in 2019 before pacing the conference in wins in the spring, Burke's program hasn't won the conference since 2014, when Jackie Hall, the UB women's soccer's first All-American, scored to beat Western Michigan in the MAC championship game.
"This team hasn't had the championship feeling, and that fuels a hunger in there for sure," Burke said.