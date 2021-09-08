Salty from spring, UB women's soccer hits fall with massive expectations

The new structure of the MAC Tournament is a reasonable middle ground between the previous setup, where eight of the 11 teams qualified for the playoffs, and the elimination of the tournament altogether. The decision to dissolve the east and west divisions has remained, and the top six qualify for the postseason, with the No. 1 and 2 seeds earning a bye into the semifinals.

After rocking the MAC's boat in the spring, Burke's Bulls know conference foes will be gunning for them and Bowling Green, the three-time defending champions. The Bulls were predicted to win the conference regular-season title in the annual preseason coaches poll, but Bowling Green was picked to again triumph in the tournament.

The gauntlet of the MAC regular-season schedule, which begins at Ohio on Sept. 23, hasn't gotten easier. The first two home clashes at UB Stadium, against Kent State and Ball State on Sept. 26 and 30, respectively, will be telling.