Rosters released for girls soccer Medaille Sport Management Invitational

With this fall's high school soccer season mostly back to normal after a cancellation-strewn 2020, the Medaille Sport Management Invitational, essentially the girls soccer counterpart to the boys' Exceptional Seniors Game, has also roared back with two loaded squads showcasing some of the area's top talent.
The match, which will be attended by several college coaches from the region, kicks off at 11:15 a.m. Sunday on the combined field 4/5 at Sahlen Sports Park (7070 Seneca St., Elma).
The annual all-star game is organized by Tim Kronenwetter, with assistance from the Medaille College Sport Management class and legal counsel Doug Curella.
All statistics are from fall 2021 via sectionvisoccer.com.
Blue Team
Coaching staff: Ed Apholz and Frank Buscaglia (Akron High School), Chelsea Johannsen (Newfane).
No. 2: Kylie Miranto, North Tonawanda (27 goals, 15 assists)
No. 3: Kaylee Valentic, North Tonawanda (3 goals, 5 assists)
No. 4: Ella Milne, City Honors (1 goal, 1 assist)
No. 5: Jenna Jablonski, Hamburg
No. 6: Hannah Roustum, Orchard Park
No. 7: Liana Herzog, City Honors (4 goals, 5 assists)
No. 8: Angelina DiTullio, Newfane (3 goals, 3 assists)
No. 9: Ryan Hesch, Amherst (8 goals, 7 assists)
No. 10: Erin Dreweiga, Springville (14 goals, 6 assists)
No. 11: Kristin Morris, Pioneer (10 goals, 10 assists)
No. 12: Grace Sheehan, Alden (6 goals and 4 assists)
No. 13: Lauren Wagner, Akron (3 goals, 3 assists)
No. 14: Leah Patterson, Akron (7 goals, 4 assists)
No. 15: Maddi Rogowski, Depew (11 goals, 1 assist)
No. 16: Kristen Lipp, Maryvale (4 goals, 8 assists)
No. 17: Kaitlyn Banasik, Depew (4 goals, 8 assists)
Goalkeeper: Anya Weinrieb, Williamsville South (120 saves, 2.13 goals against average)
Goalkeeper: Megan Kelsch, Williamsville North (124 saves, 1.43 goals against average)
Not playing due to sectional play continuing: Avery Mondoux, Grand Island (31 goals, 20 assists); Nevada Hahn, Lancaster (9 goals, 11 assists); Cassidy Adamec, Lancaster (2 goals, 5 assists).
Red Team
Coaching staff: Scott MacLean (SoccerHome Training), Joel Maxson (Canisius College Club), Jason Milne (City Honors)
No. 2: Maddy Dennis, Iroquois (3 goals, 9 assists)
No. 3: Emily Shaver, Frontier (10 goals, 4 assists)
No. 4: Carly Howard, Orchard Park (1 goal, 1 assist)
No. 5: Maya Wodjeski, Sweet Home (8 goals, 10 assists)
No. 6: Chloe Milliman, City Honors (3 goals)
No. 7: Alainey Leatherbarrow, Springville (8 goals, 8 assists)
No. 8: Olivia Roustum, Orchard Park (4 goals)
No. 9: Anna Scinta, City Honors (9 goals, 4 assists)
No. 10: Abby Wilczak, West Seneca West (1 goal, 4 assists)
No. 11: Shaelee Smail, Hamburg
No. 12: Jacy Schelble, Springville (8 goals, 8 assists)
No. 13: Catherine Weber, Olmsted (2 goals, 3 assists)
No. 14: Eve Desjardins, Buffalo Seminary
No. 15: Molly Putnam, Olmsted (7 goals, 3 assists)
No. 16: Sarah Wrzos, Maryvale (2 goals)
Goalkeeper: Kelsey Riordan, Allegany-Limestone (110 saves, 1.33 goals against average)
Goalkeeper: Sydney Mulka, Albion (103 saves, 1.27 goals against average)
Not playing due to sectional obligations: Sydney Lattimore, Lancaster (5 goals, 7 assists), Sarah Weir, Iroquois (93 saves, 2.07 goals against average), Kaelin Faery, Wilson (1 assist, injury).