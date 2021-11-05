Rosters released for girls soccer Medaille Sport Management Invitational

With this fall's high school soccer season mostly back to normal after a cancellation-strewn 2020, the Medaille Sport Management Invitational, essentially the girls soccer counterpart to the boys' Exceptional Seniors Game, has also roared back with two loaded squads showcasing some of the area's top talent.

The match, which will be attended by several college coaches from the region, kicks off at 11:15 a.m. Sunday on the combined field 4/5 at Sahlen Sports Park (7070 Seneca St., Elma).

The annual all-star game is organized by Tim Kronenwetter, with assistance from the Medaille College Sport Management class and legal counsel Doug Curella.

All statistics are from fall 2021 via sectionvisoccer.com.

Blue Team

Coaching staff: Ed Apholz and Frank Buscaglia (Akron High School), Chelsea Johannsen (Newfane).

No. 2: Kylie Miranto, North Tonawanda (27 goals, 15 assists)

No. 3: Kaylee Valentic, North Tonawanda (3 goals, 5 assists)