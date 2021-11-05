 Skip to main content
Rosters released for girls soccer Medaille Sport Management Invitational
Rosters released for girls soccer Medaille Sport Management Invitational

City Honors vs Akron in Girls varsity soccer (copy)

Anna Scinta, right, is one of the standouts on the Red Team for the Medaille Sport Management Invitational on Sunday.

 James P. McCoy / News file photo

With this fall's high school soccer season mostly back to normal after a cancellation-strewn 2020, the Medaille Sport Management Invitational, essentially the girls soccer counterpart to the boys' Exceptional Seniors Game, has also roared back with two loaded squads showcasing some of the area's top talent.

The match, which will be attended by several college coaches from the region, kicks off at 11:15 a.m. Sunday on the combined field 4/5 at Sahlen Sports Park (7070 Seneca St., Elma).

The annual all-star game is organized by Tim Kronenwetter, with assistance from the Medaille College Sport Management class and legal counsel Doug Curella.

All statistics are from fall 2021 via sectionvisoccer.com.

Blue Team

Coaching staff: Ed Apholz and Frank Buscaglia (Akron High School), Chelsea Johannsen (Newfane).

No. 2: Kylie Miranto, North Tonawanda (27 goals, 15 assists)

No. 3: Kaylee Valentic, North Tonawanda (3 goals, 5 assists)

No. 4: Ella Milne, City Honors (1 goal, 1 assist)

No. 5: Jenna Jablonski, Hamburg

No. 6: Hannah Roustum, Orchard Park

No. 7: Liana Herzog, City Honors (4 goals, 5 assists)

No. 8: Angelina DiTullio, Newfane (3 goals, 3 assists)

No. 9: Ryan Hesch, Amherst (8 goals, 7 assists)

No. 10: Erin Dreweiga, Springville (14 goals, 6 assists)

No. 11: Kristin Morris, Pioneer (10 goals, 10 assists)

No. 12: Grace Sheehan, Alden (6 goals and 4 assists)

No. 13: Lauren Wagner, Akron (3 goals, 3 assists)

No. 14: Leah Patterson, Akron (7 goals, 4 assists)

No. 15: Maddi Rogowski, Depew (11 goals, 1 assist)

No. 16: Kristen Lipp, Maryvale (4 goals, 8 assists)

No. 17: Kaitlyn Banasik, Depew (4 goals, 8 assists)

Goalkeeper: Anya Weinrieb, Williamsville South (120 saves, 2.13 goals against average)

Goalkeeper: Megan Kelsch, Williamsville North (124 saves, 1.43 goals against average)

Not playing due to sectional play continuing: Avery Mondoux, Grand Island (31 goals, 20 assists); Nevada Hahn, Lancaster (9 goals, 11 assists); Cassidy Adamec, Lancaster (2 goals, 5 assists).

Girls Class A-2 soccer final, Williamsville South vs. Iroquois (copy)

Iroquois' Maddy Dennis (3) shields the ball against Williamsville South in the 2021 Class A-2 final.

Red Team

Coaching staff: Scott MacLean (SoccerHome Training), Joel Maxson (Canisius College Club), Jason Milne (City Honors)

No. 2: Maddy Dennis, Iroquois (3 goals, 9 assists)

No. 3: Emily Shaver, Frontier (10 goals, 4 assists)

No. 4: Carly Howard, Orchard Park (1 goal, 1 assist)

No. 5: Maya Wodjeski, Sweet Home (8 goals, 10 assists)

No. 6: Chloe Milliman, City Honors (3 goals)

No. 7: Alainey Leatherbarrow, Springville (8 goals, 8 assists)

No. 8: Olivia Roustum, Orchard Park (4 goals)

No. 9: Anna Scinta, City Honors (9 goals, 4 assists)

No. 10: Abby Wilczak, West Seneca West (1 goal, 4 assists)

No. 11: Shaelee Smail, Hamburg

No. 12: Jacy Schelble, Springville (8 goals, 8 assists)

No. 13: Catherine Weber, Olmsted (2 goals, 3 assists)

No. 14: Eve Desjardins, Buffalo Seminary

No. 15: Molly Putnam, Olmsted (7 goals, 3 assists)

No. 16: Sarah Wrzos, Maryvale (2 goals)

Goalkeeper: Kelsey Riordan, Allegany-Limestone (110 saves, 1.33 goals against average)

Goalkeeper: Sydney Mulka, Albion (103 saves, 1.27 goals against average)

Not playing due to sectional obligations: Sydney Lattimore, Lancaster (5 goals, 7 assists), Sarah Weir, Iroquois (93 saves, 2.07 goals against average), Kaelin Faery, Wilson (1 assist, injury). 

