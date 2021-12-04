Remembering Ian Matthews, a longtime Buffalo-area soccer referee

Both Karen and Mark remember how grieving was eased by Matthews' presence. "He made light of everything in a good way, not 'light' to [suggest] that it wasn't serious," Karen said. "He knew the right things to say at the right time," Mark echoed.

Matthews' genuine care was evident; he was excellent at remembering names and was quick to ask about something specific and meaningful to a person. His memory guided his compassion, a special trait.

"He always remembered something about a person – there's an art to that," said Karen, a longtime waitress at Danny's South in Orchard Park. "That's how my daughter was. He set a precedent in his kids to always treat people how you'd want to be treated. He found good in everybody – that's him in a nutshell. He'd walk in a room and the room would light up."

Matthews' compassion stirred even in his final days. He was one of the first to call John Kramer, a fellow referee in the hospital undergoing quadruple bypass heart surgery. "He gave me all kinds of encouragement and assurance, that we'd all be going out together again, and that everything would be OK," Kramer said.