Reflection on soccer, coaches' nudges embolden Marcy Barberic to sign pro contract in Iceland

In early November, Marcy Barberic thought her competitive soccer career, with the exception of summers with local amateur team FC Buffalo Women, had ended – and to a degree, she was content.
She had co-captained the University at Buffalo to a strong finish in the pandemic spring season in early 2021, earned second-team All-American honors and a spot on the Hermann Trophy Watch List, and then led the Bulls to the Mid-American Conference semifinals in her final fall in Amherst.
But reflection on what soccer means to her, plus the urgings and connections of two of her coaches, ultimately landed Barberic a professional contract with KR Reykjavik in Iceland. The Grand Island High School alum – and the first UB women's player to sign pro – travels to Iceland Wednesday to meet her new team ahead of KR's return to the Pepsi League, Iceland's top tier, after winning promotion last year.
"I was reflecting on the spring season where I was really successful and earned a lot of accolades in that season and let that translate to the fall," said Barberic, who earned All-MAC honors her final three seasons. "I was thinking about how much joy soccer brings me. Why would I stop playing? If I have the ability and opportunity to play at the pro level, why wouldn't I?"
UB associate head coach Casey Derkacz encouraged Barberic to explore her post-collegiate soccer options, helping her cobble together a college highlight tape to send to prospective clubs. That's when Matt Waddington, who's trained Barberic for years both individually and in a team setting, reached out to his former professional teammate with Niagara United, Chris Harrington, then an assistant coach for KR Reykjavik.
Even though Harrington is no longer with Reykjavik – he's moved on to an assistant role in Norway – he connected Barberic with Reykjavik head coach Johannes Karl Sigursteinsson and KR's brass, and a deal was signed in late January and announced in mid-February.
While Waddington made the final connection, Derkacz's belief in Barberic's potential was the difference between the player realizing her athletic dreams or joining the 9-to-5 workforce.
"He knew I should want to do this deep down, but I wouldn't have really done anything if it wasn't for his encouragement," Barberic admitted.
Derkacz, a UB alum who's been on the Bulls' coaching staff since 2014, saw something exceptional in Barberic even though the university, while now a perennial conference championship contender, had never before produced a pro women's soccer player.
Barberic, the second Bull to earn All-American status and be listed on the Hermann Trophy watch list, has vaulted her name among college's best through her drive and focus.
"We have a responsibility to empower all these young women to go and be the best they can be," Derkacz said. "And I felt like with Marcy, specifically, if I wasn’t to broach the subject about the next stage with her, I just thought who would? Who would open up her eyes to the reality that she could go do what she’s about to?"
The casual fan of UB and FC Buffalo Women has already noticed Barberic's physical skills and determination. The Bulls' top scoring threat for the last two years, Barberic has learned how to remain dangerous despite considerable attention from the opposition.
She can play on the wing or centrally, as a forward or attacking midfielder. She identifies the right spaces to check into to receive the ball, but also has the pace to turn a defender and run in behind. She's relentless in taking on defenders and, despite a tendency to attract contact, has been remarkably durable. Her finishing has improved considerably over the course of her college career.
But Derkacz recognized what soccer meant to Barberic behind-the-scenes – specifically the desire to work in order to be great.
"What Marcy would show on a day-to-day basis was a dedication to always want to grow. Extra sessions, sessions in the offseason. There was a willingness to do all this to grow. That takes work, but it also takes a mentality and she possessed that. Her talent, the work she put in and her mentality; it all meant she was conditioned for the next step."
Waddington echoed Derkacz's words. "She works so hard and is so coachable she made life easy. I couldn’t be happier or more proud that she is getting the attention she deserves – she has earned everything she has achieved."
Even after her conversation with Derkacz, Barberic did due diligence about the demands of life as a professional soccer player. She didn't have to look far; Kelsey Araujo, her summer teammate with FC Buffalo Women, had signed in August with Le Havre, a second-tier club in France, and happily served as a sounding board.
"I talked to [Araujo] about the transition – how her days look, what life looks like now ... she inspired me to go for it," Barberic said. "[She said] it was an amazing opportunity that she had, that she was so thankful, [that she] couldn't see herself not taking the opportunity."
KR, which plays in Iceland's capital city, begins its league matches April 27. Given KR's results against Pepsi League teams in the Reykjavik Women's Cup this spring, it's possible Barberic and her teammates could be in a fight to avoid relegation.
The UB star has never left Buffalo for an extended period of time, so she expects a challenging transition.
"I grew up here – was born here, went to college here ..." Barberic said. "I'll be away from friends and family; my whole family lives here. I'm comfortable here in Buffalo – but I'll put myself in an uncomfortable situation and gain that life experience that this allows me to do."
Some of the worries that accompany a new country have already been alleviated. Barberic will live in an apartment in the middle of the city, within walking distance of KV Park, KR's home stadium that seats roughly 1,000. English is a commonly used second language in Iceland, but Barberic plans to learn the basics of the native tongue.
Barberic's willingness to take the leap of uncertainty has impressed her coaches.
"No matter who you are, what age, where you’re from … picking up and going to pursue your dreams halfway across the world takes some courage," Derkacz said.
Although playing professionally was a childhood dream, Barberic's intense focus zeroed in on exceling at the high school and club levels before leaving an impact on local college soccer – professional aspirations faded into the backdrop.
Her sudden swing is a boon for Western New York soccer, whose last women's professional player developed locally was Alex Sahlen (Iroquois High School, Niagara University and Western New York Flash).
"With professional opportunities growing for women, we're proud of Marcy for taking this opportunity and being a trailblazer for future Bulls that have dreams of playing pro," UB head coach Shawn Burke said in the team's release.
And while the opportunity comes as a surprise to Barberic, she understands the ripple effects it could have on local youth soccer – which has grown exponentially in the last decade and could be on the cusp of developing more professionals.
"I want to give words of encouragement to girls youth soccer players in Buffalo," Barberic said. "If you have a dream of playing pro soccer, there will be so many opportunities for you, but don't give up on the dream."
Ben Tsujimoto can be reached at btsujimoto@buffnews.com, at (716) 849-6927 or on Twitter at @Tsuj10.