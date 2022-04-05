Reflection on soccer, coaches' nudges embolden Marcy Barberic to sign pro contract in Iceland

She can play on the wing or centrally, as a forward or attacking midfielder. She identifies the right spaces to check into to receive the ball, but also has the pace to turn a defender and run in behind. She's relentless in taking on defenders and, despite a tendency to attract contact, has been remarkably durable. Her finishing has improved considerably over the course of her college career.

But Derkacz recognized what soccer meant to Barberic behind-the-scenes – specifically the desire to work in order to be great.

"What Marcy would show on a day-to-day basis was a dedication to always want to grow. Extra sessions, sessions in the offseason. There was a willingness to do all this to grow. That takes work, but it also takes a mentality and she possessed that. Her talent, the work she put in and her mentality; it all meant she was conditioned for the next step."

Waddington echoed Derkacz's words. "She works so hard and is so coachable she made life easy. I couldn’t be happier or more proud that she is getting the attention she deserves – she has earned everything she has achieved."