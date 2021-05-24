Purple Eagles fly as FC Buffalo soars past Rochester Lancers in 2021 NPSL opener

FC Buffalo looked like the team most eager to get on the pitch and make an impression.
The Wolves, in their first official National Premier Soccer League game since July 2019, made an emphatic statement in the league's Midwest Region Great Lakes Conference by routing the Rochester Lancers 3-0 on Sunday at Aquinas Institute in Rochester.
"We came on the field very excited – we haven't played in a long time and we have this chance to be playing now, so we got going right away," said Nuukele Gboe, the FC Buffalo midfielder who opened the scoring just five minutes by pouncing on a gaffe from the Lancers' back line and tucking his left-footed strike into the right corner.
Rodrigo Almeida, Gboe's college teammate at Niagara University, doubled the lead less than 15 minutes later, snapping in a powerful header from close range on a "second ball" off a corner kick. A third Purple Eagle, Jayson Repine, sealed the victory in the 86th minute with a tap-in at the left post following a low cross from Zach Drayer. In addition to a solid three weeks of training sessions preceding Sunday's opener, the Niagara connection helped overcome the annual challenge of finding chemistry quickly in a rapid summer season.
"It's always fun playing with teammates," said Gboe, joined by four other Niagara players on FC Buffalo's roster, plus two Monmouth players – Jonas Lindner and Chris Jensen – who've bonded with the NU quintet despite beating the Purple Eagles in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference playoffs. "We spend a lot of time together, and Nick [Mendola] and Frank [Butcher] actually did a really good job getting talented guys together. We have the same goal, the same vision."
"[The Niagara players] are comfortable with each other," said Butcher, in his fourth official season as FC Buffalo head coach. "They've been successful all year – they had a great year – so it was easy for them to build off that."
Jordan Acevedo and Josh Tufino were the other two Niagara players to see action Sunday; NPSL rosters are capped at five players from a single college.
Here's a round-up of notes from FC Buffalo's first game of the season:
• HOT START: Sunday's win marked a vast departure from the season opener at the same site in 2019, FC Buffalo's last full NPSL campaign before the Covid-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2020 season, with the exception of three matches in an abbreviated NPSL Members Cup that overlapped with the National Independent Soccer Association (NISA) Independent Cup. On May 19, 2019, the Lancers triumphed 4-0, leaving FC Buffalo chasing points the rest of the season. The Wolves finished with a 4-4-2 record in that season, finishing fourth in the six-team Great Lakes Conference East Division.
"We've talked every year about letting points get away," Butcher said after Sunday's match. "It's something we concentrated on this week: [not] making a mistake, even if it's like one time you decide to let down and you give up a goal. That happened to us last year – we needed a win against them, they got a goal and then it was tough. We controlled the game but didn't get through on them."
FC Buffalo's home opener is scheduled for 7 p.m. May 28 at Robert E. Rich All-High Stadium (2885 Main St.) against Syracuse FC.
[More soccer: Medaille opposes impound lot close to sports complex]
• UNSUNG HERO: Chris Jensen's FC Buffalo debut won't look flattering on the score sheet, but the Monmouth wing back earned BN Soccer's man of the match honors for his dynamic play on the left wing. Box-to-box roles aren't reserved for center midfielders; Jensen covered tremendous ground, won tackle after tackle and turned Rochester possession into 50-50 balls with regularity. In other words, he was a constant nuisance at both ends of the pitch.
"From seeing him in training, I kind of had a feeling, some of the stuff that he does and how relentless he is ... it's like that every single drill," Butcher said. [Jensen] was unbelievable. Every time you have a guy like that who's nonstop, you need those guys, and it's hard to not work hard when you see a guy putting in that much effort."
Lindner, Jensen's college teammate with the Hawks, put forth a similar effort in the heart of midfield, tracking back several times in the second half to win tackles in killing the game off. Strong, smooth on the ball and showing quality passing range, Lindner complemented those traits with some heart on Sunday.
"They showed up ready to play today," Butcher said of his team. Will Banahene, a former Rochester Lancer who just spent spring playing indoor in Muskegon, made a handful of key saves, especially mid-first half when he dove dramatically to his left to pin the ball against the ground to deny Rafa Godoi.
• TACTICAL BREAKDOWN: Building possession out of defense remains en vogue, and there's a compelling reason for it. Inviting high pressure – and then breaking the opposing lines typically with quick passes – is a quick route to creating chances higher up the field, or at the very least, isolating gifted attackers on single defenders. The approach certainly has its problems, however, as Rochester learned Sunday.
The Lancers started the match taking their goal kicks short – common now given the new-ish rule where the team taking the goal kick can position players in their own box, while opponents must remain outside. The tactic backfired inside five minutes, however, as a soft pass up the middle, just beyond Rochester's own 18-yard box, was read and intercepted by Gboe, prompting an easy goal-scoring opportunity that set the tone for the game. Gboe saw it for what it was.
"That was a gift, actually," Gboe said. "That would never happen that much. I read the defender's eyes, and he and his teammate were not on the same page, so when he played that ball that was very short, I knew I had to get there first. Even if I didn't win the ball I knew I'd get a foul and it would be a good spot, so I was one vs. one and I knew I was faster than him, so I went on my favored left foot and put it right away."
• TACTICS, PART II: For the better part of its history, FC Buffalo has been a 4-5-1 or 4-4-2 team in formation. Butcher surprised some by rolling with a 3-5-2 on Sunday, which catered to the strengths of his personnel. It allowed both Stefan Copetti and Rodrigo Almeida to see the field at the same time in attack, while handing Drayer and Jensen roles in which they could thrive.
The formation capitalized on FC Buffalo's glut of center backs – with Habib Famuditimi, Robert Williamson and Stian Jørgensen – all starting, and the flexibility will allow players like Canisius' Alessio Atzori and Riley Wagner find a way into the team at center back, despite a logjam at the position. Don't be shocked if the Wolves continue with this approach as the season moves forward, even as more players become available.
Here were the starting lineups and subs from Sunday's clash.
FC BUFFALO: Will Banahene; Stian Jørgensen, Robert Williamson, Habib Famuditimi; Chris Jensen, Chris Walter, Jonas Lindner, Nuukele Gboe, Zach Drayer; Stefan Copetti, Rodrigo Almeida. Subs used: Jordan Acevedo, Mohamodu Keita, Josh Tufino, Jayson Repine, Derek Bartlo, Justin Bonetto.
ROCHESTER: Brian Wilkin; Jake Schindler, Andriy Demydiv, Alex Harling; Rafa Godoi, Harry Fuller, Bryan Wolanski, Bruno Schiefer, Cuneyt Vardar; Lukas Fernandes, Austin Gerber. Subs used: Jameson Railey, Antonio La Gamba, August Finn, Daniel Reger, Jordan Sullivan, Alex Vega, Chip Curtis.
• INTERESTING FACT: Rochester is coached by Doug Miller, who starred as a forward for the Buffalo Blizzard during the club's indoor reign in the late 1990s. Miller has long been a focal point in the Rochester soccer community since his playing days, which actually re-emerged not that long ago.
QUOTE TO KNOW: "We've always had good rosters – there's never really been a bad roster – and this year I think we're deeper than we've ever been. It doesn't really matter talent-wise, if they decide to do the work, that's going to be the difference year in and year out. I've had really great teams that didn't do well on certain days; they've done good in patches. What I'm trying to get out of these guys is a full year, every game, 90 minutes, no letting down ever." – Frank Butcher, FC Buffalo head coach.