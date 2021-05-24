Purple Eagles fly as FC Buffalo soars past Rochester Lancers in 2021 NPSL opener

The Lancers started the match taking their goal kicks short – common now given the new-ish rule where the team taking the goal kick can position players in their own box, while opponents must remain outside. The tactic backfired inside five minutes, however, as a soft pass up the middle, just beyond Rochester's own 18-yard box, was read and intercepted by Gboe, prompting an easy goal-scoring opportunity that set the tone for the game. Gboe saw it for what it was.

"That was a gift, actually," Gboe said. "That would never happen that much. I read the defender's eyes, and he and his teammate were not on the same page, so when he played that ball that was very short, I knew I had to get there first. Even if I didn't win the ball I knew I'd get a foul and it would be a good spot, so I was one vs. one and I knew I was faster than him, so I went on my favored left foot and put it right away."

• TACTICS, PART II: For the better part of its history, FC Buffalo has been a 4-5-1 or 4-4-2 team in formation. Butcher surprised some by rolling with a 3-5-2 on Sunday, which catered to the strengths of his personnel. It allowed both Stefan Copetti and Rodrigo Almeida to see the field at the same time in attack, while handing Drayer and Jensen roles in which they could thrive.