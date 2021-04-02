Nick DeMarsh out at Buffalo State, issues first statement since investigation

"One of the most important hallmarks of our program has also been accountability, for players and coaches alike. When I make a mistake, I own it. And it is my expectation that my players do the same. Each player and the team as a whole are responsible for our collective performance and it is the responsibility of each player to develop and improve year on year in order to contribute. That kind of introspection can be a challenge for every player, but it is in that kind of competitive environment that our toughness and grit have always been forged. I am so proud of the team culture that we have created during my tenure and I am confident that the players who have come through the program have used their experience here for the greater good in life away from the game."