Medaille Sports Management Invitational girls soccer rosters laden with senior talent

Even in a pandemic year, a late scramble by organizers has allowed the Medaille Sports Management Invitational to take place.

Several senior standouts in girls high school soccer will compete in front of college coaches at 11:40 a.m. April 18 at Sahlen Sports Park (7070 Seneca St., Elma). Each girl participating is allowed two masked spectators. The match will run 80 minutes, shorter than the boys' match, which begins at 10 a.m., because of smaller turnout among the invited student-athletes.

With just three seniors on the All-Western New York first team in the fall, the girls' version of the Exceptional Seniors Game is well packed with first teamers from all over the area, a sprinkling of Erie County with Niagara County and smaller schools on the periphery of Section VI.

Honors in parentheses are the highest earned for each player and may not be comprehensive. Statistics for the 2020 season have been added if available at SectionVSoccer.net.

Powder Blue team