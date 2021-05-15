Locally rooted leadership a key for FC Buffalo Women as club prepares for debut

"It's exciting that we want to create a growing environment here, to be able to watch [these players] next year when they're in their seasons, and creating that buzz locally," said Bartholomew.

The Wolves Women have managed several training sessions over the last two weeks to aid in the process of weaving together disparate parts, an identity-finding process that typically takes well into the summer and is unforgiving for a short summer campaign. Bartholomew said establishing those bonds is even more crucial for a women's team.

"Guys can get together and play and whatever happens on the field they leave it on the field, but as girls, we might say [the same thing], but we tie everything to emotion, and we carry those emotions with us everywhere we go," she said.

After a session at Sahlen Sports Park on Thursday, Bartholomew asked her players to approach a teammate they didn't know well, and tell them something about themselves that was unrelated to soccer. It's small and sometimes uncomfortable moments like this that begin to forge connections between strangers – in some cases, collegiate rivals – who share the love of a sport. And, while talent obviously matters, it's the fruits of these connections that can separate success and mediocrity.

Note: FC Buffalo Women has donated the front of its debut away kit, worn during Sunday's game and perhaps again later this season, to Crisis Services, which aids those struggling with mental health issues.

