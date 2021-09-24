Kevin Loftus' leadership boosts SUNY Fredonia men's soccer team with big expectations

"At halftime, we talked to ourselves, laid down the law," Loftus said. "I had some choice words about the way we were playing. We knew it wasn't our half, we just had to flip the switch. [The comeback] had nothing to do with the wind, it was just attitudes and the way we played."

Loftus' belief that Fredonia wasn't out of the match proved contagious and represents the team's evolving self belief, which should help during the conference slate when the Blue Devils play an absurd four regionally ranked opponents (Oneonta, Cortland, New Paltz and Buffalo State).

One of Gondek's messages to his team resonated especially with Loftus. "We've gone into every game when we play those powerhouses in previous years, thinking how do we not lose this game? Versus this year, when we're going into every single game: how do we win this game? There's no thought about how do we not lose. We're not worried about whatever the [opponent's] name is."