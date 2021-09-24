Kevin Loftus' leadership boosts SUNY Fredonia men's soccer team with big expectations

The sour taste lingered longer than anyone could have predicted, but in sports at least, redemption can cleanse the palate.
Fredonia men's soccer missed the 2019 conference postseason by two points; a three-way tie on 13 points accounted for the fourth, fifth and sixth seeds in the SUNYAC Tournament. PJ Gondek's team surged to the finish, with overtime victories over Oswego and Cortland, but mustered only 11 points in total to settle for the seventh seed.
Aside from now-graduated goalkeeper Ty Bentham, the bulk of the leaders on that 2019 squad – Kevin Loftus, Jackson Retzer and Sam Wagner – were juniors who, when the 2020 season was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, had to decide whether to return for another campaign.
"There's 10 seniors on this team, and seven of those seniors really could have graduated this past spring," Gondek said ahead of Saturday's Battle by the Lake rivalry game against Buffalo State (3 p.m. Coyer Field, 801 Grant St.). "These are guys who came back because they thought we could do something special, I think."
The continuity has been a refreshing change for the Blue Devils, who always seemed to be filling holes with new, inexperienced pieces since the prodigious senior class of 2017. Domenic Monti, Imani Paluku, Robert Aboagye and Matt Cullen are among the other upperclassmen who start for Fredonia.
The Battle by the Lake will set the tone for the SUNYAC schedule, a nine-game gauntlet that features four back-to-backs, annually the cruelest component. But the clash against the Bengals is the first pressing task for Fredonia, which enters the rivalry game on a four-game win streak.
"It's huge, it's going to be awesome," said Loftus, a Lancaster High School grad in his fifth year at SUNY Fredonia. "Probably 75% of the team is from Buffalo, so it's always a big rivalry game. First one of the SUNYACs – it's going to be super fun."
Fredonia hasn't beaten Buffalo State since a dramatic 3-2 win in the Southern Tier in 2016 – a match Gondek said was "one of the more incredible games I think I've ever been in in my life" – but there have been only three matchups since.
The most recent was a 3-2 Buffalo State victory in 2019, when Fredonia dug itself out from a 3-0 hole but couldn't find an equalizer. A 90th-minute red card to the Blue Devils' Matt Cullen and an altercation after the final whistle between Buffalo State's Nemanja Simic and Fredonia's Retzer proved the rivalry's nasty side was in good health. All three players are back for Saturday.
"Of the first three games, Buff State, Cortland and Oswego, we certainly can't come up empty-handed," Gondek said. "Against Buff State – we're quick to defend them and quick to get some goals. We're a little different team – I don't think there's anything that can happen in a SUNYAC game that will surprise us. We're seasoned enough now that we know what's coming. This game Saturday will be a heck of a game."
Loftus' leadership
An early season result showcased the mettle of this year's Fredonia team. Trailing 3-0 at halftime against Medaille College on Sept. 14, Fredonia looked anything but a SUNYAC contender. The defense had no answer for Mavericks' forward Ander Castillo and barely threatened at the other end. Gondek remembered how he addressed his team at halftime: "I don't have anything really to say. If this is the standard we're going for, it's going to be a long year."
But Loftus spoke up – and brought the fire. No one would recollect what was said specifically – it was likely unprintable anyway – but the Blue Devils responded, scoring four unanswered to secure an improbable 4-3 win.
"At halftime, we talked to ourselves, laid down the law," Loftus said. "I had some choice words about the way we were playing. We knew it wasn't our half, we just had to flip the switch. [The comeback] had nothing to do with the wind, it was just attitudes and the way we played."
Loftus' belief that Fredonia wasn't out of the match proved contagious and represents the team's evolving self belief, which should help during the conference slate when the Blue Devils play an absurd four regionally ranked opponents (Oneonta, Cortland, New Paltz and Buffalo State).
One of Gondek's messages to his team resonated especially with Loftus. "We've gone into every game when we play those powerhouses in previous years, thinking how do we not lose this game? Versus this year, when we're going into every single game: how do we win this game? There's no thought about how do we not lose. We're not worried about whatever the [opponent's] name is."
While the mindset is the most optimistic it's been in five years, questions still surround Gondek's team. Is there a striker who can produce in big games against experienced defenses? So far, Fredonia has trusted a committee up front, with Jay Merlo, Kaleb Steward, Brian Taylor, Jacob Vallas, Michael Ranieri and Cullen, a natural midfielder, all earning minutes. There's still a Jekyll & Hyde nature to the side, too, which could haunt the Blue Devils.
"Every year it was always make SUNYACs, make the playoffs," Loftus said of his program's goals since he arrived in 2017. "This year we know we have a good team. You saw the best part of us and the worst part of us [against Medaille]. The worst part of us, we might make SUNYACs and lose first round. The best part of us will win SUNYACs. The goal is to win SUNYACs and make the NCAA Tournament. I've never been to the playoffs all five years, and have never even thought about the NCAA Tournament."