Jamie Vardy ownership commitment roars Rochester Rhinos back to soccer relevance

The report articulates why Vardy chose the dormant Rhinos, as opposed to an established Major League Soccer club or an expansion side. "Finding a franchise that meant something" is how Vardy worded the decision, which was rumored as far back as two years ago, according to sources in Rochester soccer.

The Rhinos, an A-League team that stunned the U.S. soccer world by winning the U.S. Open Cup in 1999 – besting four Major League Soccer teams in the single-elimination tournament, have fallen out of the national soccer conversation since that title, when Rochester was briefly in the mix for a Major League Soccer franchise. Fans and media have long viewed the 1999 victory as a missed opportunity for a "next step" up the soccer pyramid, but perhaps Vardy's involvement will signal a return to the Flower City's glory days.

Vardy's unusual career arc has been well-chronicled, particularly during Leicester City's improbable run to EPL glory in 2016, the same year the Dworkins bought the Rhinos. Just five years prior to hoisting the Premier League trophy, Vardy, then 24, was working a day job making splints and trying to catch on with FC Halifax Town in the fifth tier of English soccer.