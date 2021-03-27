Highs and lows at Buffalo-area men's D1 college soccer programs

Buffalo-area men's Division I college soccer programs are having downright strange seasons, with little similarity even among the three sides competing.
Kwame Oduro's St. Bonaventure program has already played six of the nine games on its schedule, while Bill Boyle's Purple Eagles have logged just two games, including one makeshift Battle of the Bridge clash against Canisius on Wednesday that didn't count toward the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference standings.
The general consensus is that Canisius, St. Bonaventure and Niagara are all trying to play as many matches as they can safely this spring, with the goal of building continuity and returning as many players as possible – thanks to the NCAA's decision for extra eligibility – for the quick turnaround of the fall 2021 season.
For Niagara and Canisius, the fact that eight of the 11 teams reach the MAAC postseason gives greater hope for perhaps sneaking in and making a run. With uncertain futures for Rider and Marist – both in relative limbo due to Covid-19 pauses – it's entirely possible both local schools could make the tournament simply through attrition, as a minimum of three games is necessary for a school to qualify.
Here's an in-season look at what's going well and what's going awry for the trio:
NIAGARA UNIVERSITY
What's up: Beating Canisius for the first time since 2013, even in a match that didn't count in the MAAC, certainly qualifies as a relief for Bill Boyle and Niagara. The Purple Eagles hadn't even scored on Canisius since that 1-0 win eight years ago, going 0-4-2 since and allowing 12 goals in the lopsided rivalry, including 4-0 and 5-0 blowouts along the way.
Equally encouraging was the finishing of Asher Barnes, a freshman from Toronto, who pounced on an error from Canisius backup goalkeeper Spencer Catalano in the first half, then buried the winner late with a well-timed run in behind the defense; the service by Federico Cugge on the go-ahead tally was immaculate.
Rodrigo Almeida, the exciting sophomore from Portugal, is expected to lead the forward group, but the presence of a viable second striker would be massive for Boyle's crew.
A brief chat with Boyle revealed that the fifth-year NU head coach believes his team shouldn't be viewed as simply a team that defends and counterattacks. The midfield and forward lines are noticeably stronger thanks to the additions of Herman Aalberg, Gabriel Mikina, Gonçalo Verissimo, AJ Ali, Ali Alomari and Nuukele Gboe, who've all seized sizable roles out of the gate.
Their adjustment to the D1 American college game will take time, with Boyle emphasizing the need for higher work rates and greater sustained energy following the opening loss to Quinnipiac.
What's down: Covid-19 has wreaked havoc on the Purple Eagles' fitness and availability both in the fall and spring, Boyle said, with upperclassmen like Matt Krucko-Moeller, Dylan Avila and Luca Pacheco all affected at different times. That's left Boyle's starting XI and player rotation in flux and, without the benefit of a nonconference schedule, continuity will be a challenge throughout the short campaign.
The condensed schedule, with four matches in eight days forthcoming, doesn't leave Boyle much time to watch film and implement changes; it also naturally increases the risk of injury due to limited recovery and tests the depth of the roster.
Jordan Acevedo, expected to be Niagara's team leader, looks far from peak fitness; it will be interesting to see how Boyle manages the senior's minutes in the busy two weeks of matches.
CANISIUS COLLEGE
What's up: The ascent of Riley Wagner, a freshman starter from Starpoint, has been the biggest positive for the Griffs through three matches. He might not tower over his peers like Thomas Teupen or Alex Grattarola, two of Canisius' top defenders in the last decade, but he is effective in other ways and plays bigger than his size.
Wagner's ability to see and play simple passes from center back makes the transition from back third to middle third a little smoother; his technical prowess should allow Julius Schoner and Johnny Tekie, Canisius' two top playmakers, to eventually receive the ball higher up the field – their spacing is still a work-in-progress, however.
Canisius' recruiting class for this fall intrigues as well. It's highlighted by Dylan Rice, a decorated midfielder from Rochester; Reilly Boyer, a Lancaster defender who Canisius coach Dermot McGrane says is one of the best defenders to come out of Buffalo in 20 years; and Jack Petrie, the Williamsville South goalkeeper crowned All-Western New York Player of the Year. The rebuild is in full swing.
What's down: The 0-3 record and first loss to Niagara in eight years continues a brutal trend for Canisius in terms of results. The Griffs' 2-15 mark in 2019, by far the worst of Dermot McGrane's nine-year tenure, showed a remarkable plunge from the 12-4-4 team two years prior. McGrane's preaching of patience and development to a young team is counterbalanced by a restlessness stemming from the lack of wins.
While Niagara seems more comfortable with its depth, Canisius seems to falter quickly after the first 12 or 13 on its roster. Receiving contributions from reserves, whether it's transfer Andrew Vannest, promising freshman forward Luke Szablewski, hardworking Ryan Birgeneau or others, would make the Griffs more competitive against the rest of the MAAC.
ST. BONAVENTURE
What's up: The Bonnies (0-2-1 in Atlantic 10) are longshots to make the conference's postseason, even if a draw against Dayton represents a quality result. And maybe it's the product of having a nonconference schedule, something the Bonnies were allowed when the other local schools weren't, but Kwame Oduro's players have embraced a system and maintained a sharpness absent elsewhere nearby.
They've positioned themselves well for the fall, with starters Jaaziel Thompson, Fredrik Hansen and Francesco Caorsi all returning under the extra year of eligibility, and youngsters Callum Beattie, David Cubillos and Justyn Sandhu all looking like bona fide starters in the A-10. Hansen, especially, looks primed to at least be in the conversation for an all-conference team nod at some point.
Like Wagner at Canisius, junior Jake Jashinski has been a standout at center back, stepping in after incumbent Julius Stefansson unexpectedly left the program.
What's down: Even if the Bonnies are better than they've been, they're not really respected yet in the A-10; Oduro's team was picked to finish in the conference cellar and has never been picked above 11th (of 13) in his tenure.
While preseason polls should be taken with a heap of salt, the A-10 isn't a stranger to placing five or six teams in the Top 75 of college soccer RPI, proof that the overall quality is superior to that found in an average year in the MAAC.
From a bigger-picture perspective, St. Bonaventure has a long way to go. The Bonnies haven't featured a feared striker since the days of Kosi Nwafornso, so identifying that No. 9 – whether it's already part of the program – is a major task ahead.