Highs and lows at Buffalo-area men's D1 college soccer programs

Their adjustment to the D1 American college game will take time, with Boyle emphasizing the need for higher work rates and greater sustained energy following the opening loss to Quinnipiac.

What's down: Covid-19 has wreaked havoc on the Purple Eagles' fitness and availability both in the fall and spring, Boyle said, with upperclassmen like Matt Krucko-Moeller, Dylan Avila and Luca Pacheco all affected at different times. That's left Boyle's starting XI and player rotation in flux and, without the benefit of a nonconference schedule, continuity will be a challenge throughout the short campaign.

The condensed schedule, with four matches in eight days forthcoming, doesn't leave Boyle much time to watch film and implement changes; it also naturally increases the risk of injury due to limited recovery and tests the depth of the roster.

Jordan Acevedo, expected to be Niagara's team leader, looks far from peak fitness; it will be interesting to see how Boyle manages the senior's minutes in the busy two weeks of matches.

CANISIUS COLLEGE