Grateful to be back on the field, Saleman Salim drives Buffalo State men's soccer forward

The uncertainty gnawed at Saleman Salim, a starting center back and leader of the Buffalo State men's soccer team. The Covid-19 pandemic had canceled what was supposed to be his senior season for the Bengals, a program he had helped keep in the upper echelon of the SUNYAC during his sophomore and junior seasons.
The Kenyan's relief when the NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility has evolved into a sense of gratitude for Salim and his eight returning classmates, who've qualified for the last three SUNYAC Tournaments but have never advanced beyond the semifinals.
"It feels amazing because honestly I just never thought I was going to get the opportunity to play for Buff State again," Salim said after the Bengals beat Houghton on Sept. 10. "I didn't know we were going to get an extra year, you know? We found out midseason in the fall – it was amazing to find out. Still with everything going on, we didn't know if we were going to be back. We kept working and ... thank God we're here."
The Bengals, who begin SUNYAC play at 3 p.m. Sept. 25 at home against rival Fredonia, have valuable continuity and a preferred style, but they've struggled to return to pre-pandemic form, head coach Francesco Cardillo said.
"We're not back, we haven't hit form yet and we haven't hit fitness peak and I think that's true of everybody with the year off, but to get there it's just learning game after game," Cardillo said following the win over Houghton.
"We've improved from our first game, maybe not technically or tactically, but in terms of transition, work ethic, understanding of the game, picking and choosing battles, little things like that."
Buffalo State's 6-1 record has earned them the 10th spot in the United Soccer Coaches Region III rankings, but the Bengals haven't dominated any of their opponents, winning four games – including the last three – by one goal. Cardillo's team was lured into a battle against young-but-pesky Medaille team; the testy match featured nine yellow cards and a red card, but ended in a 2-1 Bengals win.
Salim's defensive dominance – and vocal leadership with multiple freshman center back partners – has buoyed an offense that has scored more than two goals just twice. The super-senior was direct when describing his mission. "Our job is to get clean sheets," he said.
Cardillo has been thrilled with the attitudes of his returning players, with Theo Pencic, Trevor Moreland, Dylan Guarino, Nemanja Simic and Tony Roncone, along with Salim, setting the standard for 11 true freshmen, several of whom have cracked the coach's deep rotation.
"The freshmen have really taken to the seniors, and the seniors have set the tone early," said Cardillo. "I think that's part of why the expectations are pretty high."
The gauntlet of SUNYAC play awaits, however, with Buffalo State opening with the ballyhooed Battle by the Lake Saturday before four back-to-backs complete the nine conference games. The top six in the 10-team conference advance to the SUNYAC tournament, with the top two earning a bye into the semifinals.
FCY New York familiarity
When Taha Omar and Nabeal Saif started the FCY New York team as an extension of Lackawanna Soccer Club in the United Premier Soccer League, the business partners likely didn't know how much their endeavor would help Buffalo State men's soccer.
Salim, Bengals captain Theo Pencic, Saif's sons Adam and Moe, and briefly Zak Shaibi all built chemistry in contests against fully grown men, and their approach was appealing enough that two FCY New York teammates – Hosa Omar and Musa Abdulla – chose to enroll into Buffalo State to join the soccer team.
"That was a very big surprise," Salim admitted. "We were joking about it in the summer. Then three weeks before preseason they just told us they we're coming, we were just like, 'Ohhhhh!' Now we're really used to each other, we all know each other. It's more than a soccer team, it's a family."
Both Abdulla and Omar have started the majority of matches and fit the Bengals' desire for relentless pressure and a high tempo to wear down opponents. Despite scoring the game winner to beat Medaille, Abdulla was awarded his second red card of the season (the other was a double-yellow) and is expected to be suspended for at least two SUNYAC matches.
The trust and understanding formed in those UPSL matches could still impact Buffalo State's conference slate; continuity is vital in an unforgiving conference where no foe is a pushover. The significance of chemistry isn't lost on Salim.
"We're mixing the old experience with the young guys, trying to mold great chemistry," he said. "We're trying to build something great."