Grateful to be back on the field, Saleman Salim drives Buffalo State men's soccer forward

The uncertainty gnawed at Saleman Salim, a starting center back and leader of the Buffalo State men's soccer team. The Covid-19 pandemic had canceled what was supposed to be his senior season for the Bengals, a program he had helped keep in the upper echelon of the SUNYAC during his sophomore and junior seasons.

The Kenyan's relief when the NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility has evolved into a sense of gratitude for Salim and his eight returning classmates, who've qualified for the last three SUNYAC Tournaments but have never advanced beyond the semifinals.

"It feels amazing because honestly I just never thought I was going to get the opportunity to play for Buff State again," Salim said after the Bengals beat Houghton on Sept. 10. "I didn't know we were going to get an extra year, you know? We found out midseason in the fall – it was amazing to find out. Still with everything going on, we didn't know if we were going to be back. We kept working and ... thank God we're here."

The Bengals, who begin SUNYAC play at 3 p.m. Sept. 25 at home against rival Fredonia, have valuable continuity and a preferred style, but they've struggled to return to pre-pandemic form, head coach Francesco Cardillo said.