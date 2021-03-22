Grappling with uncertain present, future in WNY college soccer during Covid-19

The Buffalo area's NCAA Division I soccer programs are grateful for official conference schedules and championships in 2021 after the fall campaign was postponed and, until January, there was little certainty there'd be any games at all.

Even if it's essentially half the number of matches compared to a typical year, the abbreviated slate is better than what NCAA Division II and III schools are facing with the complete cancellation of their conference seasons.

The social sacrifices demanded of college athletes during this short Covid-19 season have been intense – the University at Buffalo women's team had a starter sit out of their season opener due to Covid-19 contact tracing after possible exposure from studying with a fellow student. Administrators and coaches have had to balance the mental well-being of student-athletes with emphasizing the safety measures necessary to allow for competition to happen.

"It involves a lot of trust, that they're making good decisions away from [soccer]," said UB women's head coach Shawn Burke, who noted that his team was directly impacted by Covid-19 in the fall, too. "If it's their boyfriend or family ... we're not going to tell the kids who they're going to hang out with. It's tough to be too critical of the decisions - we're all trying to deal with it."