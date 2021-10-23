Friendship between injured Acevedo, new captain Repine helps Niagara overcome adversity

In many ways, Acevedo and Repine share a similar leadership style. "We understand the individuals, so I can't treat someone the same way I treat the other," Repine explained. "It's gonna be different, right? Maybe Kyle Hofschneider, I could yell at him all day and it'll be fine, but if I yell at [German transfer] Jelldrik [Dallmann], he's not going to like it, and he shuts off. I think it's more about understanding and being personable, and knowing the guys around you and actually caring."

At 3-3 in MAAC play and two top-of-the-table foes remaining on the schedule in Marist and Monmouth, Niagara could be in a dogfight to qualify for the postseason by finishing in the conference's top eight. The Purple Eagles' inconsistency has been maddening, with exceptional matches, like a 2-1 win over Manhattan at home, balanced out by defeats to Fairfield and St. Peter's, two programs with overall losing records.

If anything gives Boyle hope, it's that Niagara was anything but outclassed against Monmouth last year, and the Hawks remain among the class of the MAAC. By that logic, the Purple Eagles can be confident that they can compete with the league's best.