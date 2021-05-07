FCY New York's entry into UPSL is exciting step for Lackawanna, Yemen soccer

In Nabeal Saif's words, it took a "perfect storm" for Lackawanna's Yemen Soccer Club to form FCY New York, a semi-professional team that debuts Friday in the United Premier Soccer League against SouthJeff FC.
"It was me and T [co-owner Taha Omar] being together now, it was a collegiate coach on the scene, a community backing us up that's always been there and a good talent pool at the same time," Saif said from the club's second-floor headquarters on Ingham Avenue last month.
More than two years in the works, the FCY New York project elevates Lackawanna's top soccer team from the premier division of the Buffalo & District Soccer League, an amateur setup that pits teams from primarily Erie and Niagara counties against each other, to a still-young regional league in the UPSL, whose eight-team Northeast Conference features foes from Rochester, Watertown, Utica, Binghamton, Syracuse and more.
The semi-professional team, defined as a professionally run team consisting of amateur players, stands for Football Club Yemen New York. It's the first in the history of Yemen Soccer Club, founded in 1975 by a group of immigrants from Yemen, led by Abdul Noman, who remains a central figure today. The club has entered youth teams in the Western New York Junior Soccer League (WNYJSL), registered adult teams in the BDSL, conducted an intra-club tournament annually, traveled to participate in the annual Yemen Cup in Michigan and present a house league for youth. The club will continue to run those teams; FCY New York is just the newest member at the top of the pyramid.
"This is an avenue to play more soccer," Saif explained. "We'd play seven days a week if we could."
Both owners of FCY New York credit the BDSL as a launching pad for their new endeavor; the amateur league's rising pool of talent sharpened Lackawanna's teams and made the dream of a higher-level club seem possible.
When the 2020 BDSL season was canceled due to Covid-19, Lackawanna FCY competed in the Sahlen's Cup, held at Flash Fields near Sahlen Sports Park in Elma, and upset perennial BDSL favorite BSC Raiders in a dramatic championship game. Following that victory, they were invited to Rochester to scrimmage the Roc City Boom of the UPSL and, despite losing, felt they acquitted themselves well enough to compete at the level.
Those experiences gave Saif and Omar momentum and more fuel in finalizing the setup for FCY New York, which will play its first home game at D'Youville College's Dobson Field at 7 p.m. May 15 against Upstate Lonestar. FCYNY has six home games in its 12-game slate, which runs until early July, or later, should they win their division and reach the playoffs.
THE COMPOSITION
Lackawanna soccer is in a golden age, in part because of talent within the community and partly because of the broader connections those players have formed. Among the team's older players are midfielder Ali Mohamed – who's "very looked up to in the area, a legend," in Saif's words – and forward Ali Shawish, who's conquered multiple serious injuries in the last two years after graduating from SUNY Buffalo State.
"We have good older players who are not too old, and good younger players who are not too young," explained Omar, who relishes the chance to travel with and represent his club at places outside of Buffalo.
Ali Alomari, who's considered along with Shawish as the best player to come through Lackawanna High School in the last two decades, plies his trade at Niagara University and will step into an attacking midfield role on FCY. Saleman Salim, a blossoming defender whom teammates gravitate toward; Moe and Adam Saif, Nabeal's two sons; and electric Zakaria Shaibi, in brilliant BDSL form; all play at Buffalo State, a common theme among the roster announced thus far.
[Watch: Zak Shaibi's buzzer-beating bicycle kick for Buffalo State College]
Bengals alum Andy Queen has been announced as one of two goalkeepers on the roster, and BSC starting striker Theo Pencic was a recent add as well. Yousif Kowa, Musa Abdulla, goalkeeper Sammy Albakri and Michigan product Zacariya Yahya have all been announced by FCYNY on social media, as the roster builds toward the minimum of 25 required by the UPSL.
The squad will be guided by Daemen College head coach Bediako Swan, who suited up for Lackawanna FCY two years ago through a connection with his former Daemen assistant coach and college teammate, James Kpainay.
"[Swan] is familiar with the community, and his style of soccer fits with our players," explained Saif as reasons for the hire.
The surrounding Lackawanna community is a key part of the project, too; not only do the owners cull as much talent from the Yemen Soccer Club as possible, but Omar said several of the club's sponsors come from Lackawanna and nearby Buffalo. That's not a surprise, though; support for soccer in the devoted Yemeni community has never lacked.
THE COMMUNITY
To grasp what soccer means to Lackawanna's Yemeni community, it's necessary to take in a match – regardless if it's youth or adult – at Lehigh Soccer Field, or Yemen Soccer Field as it's dubbed on Google Maps. Except no one knows the field just south of Ridge Road by either of those names, so if you're a little lost, just ask for directions to "The Cage."
The best summer nights to absorb soccer's meaning inside that 12-foot-high fence, typically used to surround swimming pools, have come during the Buffalo & District Soccer League, where Lackawanna has boasted either one or two teams in the Premier Division for nearly the last decade. There's pride and a history of success with these teams; FC Yemen, led by Omar, won the coveted Tehel Cup – a single-elimination tournament among the teams in the league's top three divisions – in 2015, while Yemen Elite, run by Saleh, won the same crown two years later.
But the scene on Lehigh is far richer than men's league success. Dozens of fans, spanning all ages, perch almost unnervingly close to the sideline – many an assistant referee has instructed excited spectators to back up. But these supporters-friends-relatives are eager to raise their voices in joy, frustration or banter – especially banter – creating an environment that may feel intimidating to unsuspecting visitors but rarely fails to captivate spectators and motivate Yemen players on the pitch.
The Cage has been a community meeting place since 1980, when the field was converted from a football field and baseball diamond, said Faress Saleh, another key figure in the Lackawanna soccer community who grew up just across Lehigh Street.
On non-game nights – of which there aren't many as it's the home field for all Lackawanna WNY Junior Soccer League teams and three BDSL teams (including the Yemen United Over-35 team) – the pitch crowds with youth practices and pickup games. No wonder the grass surface is tough to maintain.
This sense of home and comfort is something to cling to for the Yemeni population of Lackawanna, which has faced its share of setbacks – and judgment from surrounding communities – over the last two decades. There was the Lackawanna Six, which spent various lengths of prison time as punishment for attending training camps in Afghanistan for Osama bin Laden's Al-Qaida in 2001, just months before the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks in New York City and Washington. There was Arafat M. Nagi, arrested in 2015 after an FBI investigation determined he tried to recruit fighters for the Islamic state, who was ultimately sentenced to 15 years in prison.
Even the soccer community has attracted unwanted attention. In 2006, Noman's high school team was banned from competing for a year by the Lackawanna School Board following an ugly incident in the playoffs against Akron High School, involving foul language and threatening of a referee. At the time, Noman did not disagree that punishment should be doled out – he disagreed with the severity. "Nothing has been the same for people in my community since 9/11 and the Lackawanna Six," Noman told The News' Dan Herbeck at the time.
The fallout from these incidents has forced the larger Yemeni community in Lackawanna – repeatedly referred to as "publicity shy" – to defend themselves year after year, reiterating that the decisions of a few people should not reflect an entire community, one of the biggest Yemeni populations in the United States, which values family, camaraderie, religion, culture and – a trait emphasized by Saif in regard to soccer – inclusivity.
Back at the Cage, the buzz around any game is uncommon; it's as much a post-work hangout time as it is simply community tradition. Cars honk as they pass the fence, doing their best to avoid hitting vehicles parked along both sides of the road. Families peer down from bird's-eye views on second-story porches, while instruments (including post-World Cup vuvuzelas) blare amid constant chatter. No one is unwelcome.
The Cage renders many of the area's other soccer facilities, adorned with high-priced turf and stadium seating, lifeless in comparison. Even the surface is humble; the grass field was notorious for its unpredictable, uneven patches before it was updated over the last five years, long lending a competitive advantage to the Lackawanna players who'd spent hundreds of hours on the surface.
Lackawanna High School remains one of a handful of ECIC schools that lacks a turf soccer field. In fact, the community lacks one altogether. Noman dreams of the day when Yemen soccer can be played during all seasons – perhaps at an indoor facility on the 5 acres the Yemen Soccer Club owns near the First Baptist Church of Lackawanna, at the foot of Lehigh. But that remains a pipe dream.
It's a pity FCY New York won't compete at The Cage for their inaugural season in the UPSL. The field likely would be unpopular among opponents and might not accommodate the number of fans the club eventually hopes to attract. Dobson Field, just off the I-190 expressway, is a recently constructed turf field that boasts several sets of bleachers and has an air of professionalism. It's a beautiful facility; it's just not The Cage.
FCY NEW YORK'S PLACE IN THE PYRAMID
Saif and Omar are complimentary of FC Buffalo, another local outfit that has participated in the semi-pro National Premier Soccer League since 2010, wrapping up its 10th season with a trip to compete in Germany in 2019. Saif sees success for both clubs as key to Buffalo's growth as a soccer city; he's certainly not rooting against FCB.
"We want to help FC Buffalo," said Saif, who split his time between Texas, where his sons competed with Solar Soccer Club in the U.S. Soccer Development Academy, and Lackawanna over the last several years. "They can't cater to all the players in Buffalo. Hopefully we'll have two champs."
A few players on FCY New York's initial roster, from Saleman Salim and Ali Shawish to Ali Mohamed and Ali Alomari, have either played or trained with FC Buffalo to various extents in the recent past, although aside from Salim's run with the Wolves during the 2020 Members Cup, not one has been a regular first-choice starter. There's potential for the Wolves and FCYNY to share players, too, given they compete in different leagues that don't always overlap in schedule.
Both the FCY New York's UPSL and FC Buffalo's NPSL fall under the broader heading of US Adult Soccer, which sanctions the amateur clubs in the U.S. Soccer pyramid, and both fall under the umbrella of the United States Soccer Federation (USSF). These affiliations mean that both clubs could vie for a spot in the U.S. Open Cup; it's possible but unlikely that the two clubs could meet up in a meaningful match in the future.
THE BEAUTIFUL GAME
The style of soccer instilled by Yemen Soccer Club can be a joy to watch. First and foremost, it's fast-paced with lightning-quick counterattacks, with individual technical skill balanced by a dose of unselfishness. While Lackawanna has not trotted out the most sturdy defensive teams in the BDSL, they've put foes under so much pressure that opponents' attacking becomes secondary to simply keeping up with the relentless movement of Yemen's midfielders and forwards.
For teams unfamiliar with FCY New York's preferred style, the early portion of games will be a wake-up call. And amid this golden age of talent in Lackawanna, Saif and Omar recognized the best time to make a move. "We've got to take the shot, right?" Saif asked rhetorically.