FCY New York's entry into UPSL is exciting step for Lackawanna, Yemen soccer

"[Swan] is familiar with the community, and his style of soccer fits with our players," explained Saif as reasons for the hire.

The surrounding Lackawanna community is a key part of the project, too; not only do the owners cull as much talent from the Yemen Soccer Club as possible, but Omar said several of the club's sponsors come from Lackawanna and nearby Buffalo. That's not a surprise, though; support for soccer in the devoted Yemeni community has never lacked.

THE COMMUNITY

To grasp what soccer means to Lackawanna's Yemeni community, it's necessary to take in a match – regardless if it's youth or adult – at Lehigh Soccer Field, or Yemen Soccer Field as it's dubbed on Google Maps. Except no one knows the field just south of Ridge Road by either of those names, so if you're a little lost, just ask for directions to "The Cage."