FC Buffalo Women's offense brims with potential, but tough road lies ahead

FC Buffalo Women's eight goals in four games – all victories – may not scream "offensive juggernaut," but the mix of solid production and immense potential in the attack is one reason why the Wolves are alone atop the United Women's Soccer East Conference standings and can still see improvement ahead.
Kelsey Araujo, tied for seventh in the entire UWS with four goals, scored two against Albany last weekend in a 2-1 win, earning her a spot in the league Team of the Week. The Canadian winger hasn't done it alone; Carissima Cutrona is tied for second in the league with four assists and Marcy Barberic, the University at Buffalo standout, has added two goals.
The trio's constant threat has kept defenses on their heels; their pace and willingness to run in behind defense must be respected. Jamie Boyar and Brigid Molloy are two more talented attackers waiting in the wings, capable of maintaining the front three's production off the bench or in the XI should an injury occur.
"They are capable of beating anyone with their speed, right?," said head coach Nikki Bartholomew, rhetorically.
"Now we just need to be better at connecting the ball and making sure we're not running away because we have the speed, but we're checking to the ball and making sure we're connecting with our teammates."
FC Buffalo Women remain at home for a 4 p.m. clash June 12 against Lancaster Inferno, a Pennsylvania-based side that was UWS national runners-up in 2018. The match will be held at Robert E. Rich All-High Stadium, 2885 Main St., behind the former Bennett High School. Advance tickets remain available for $10.
A compelling example of both FC Buffalo's speed and connectivity was the first goal against Albany, when midfielder Katherine Camper alertly played Cutrona with space to turn to her left and send the ball into a gap to meet Araujo's sprint. The timing of the pass beat Rush's offside trap, allowing Araujo enough time to pick out a corner.
"It was a beautiful ball by Carissima – I was jumbled up in my feet, and I toe-punted it because it was the best shot I could get off in the moment," Araujo said with a laugh.
While future foes may try an offside trap at their own peril, Bartholomew and the FC Buffalo Women's offense still has areas in need of improvement.
"Sometimes the finishing needs to be better, but a lot of times [against Albany] it was the final entry pass, not being able to connect the timing of the run or the ball, those timing issues that need to be worked out," the inaugural head coach said.
[More: Read about Bartholomew's approach to the inaugural FC Buffalo Women season]
To the Wolves' credit, they've scored the first goal in all of their games and spent the entire season either tied or leading. The defense, which has seen considerable rotation, has been sturdy enough to protect those leads, even if every victory, all by one goal, hasn't been comfortable.
"I'd rather be on that side of it than have urgency on the other side, having to fight for [a tie]," Bartholomew said.
• SPOTLIGHT ON ARAUJO: Araujo, who just graduated from Niagara University with a master's degree in education, joined Peter Veltri's Purple Eagles in 2016 and scored 17 goals over a career that included a red-shirt season due to injury and the recent topsy-turvy pandemic spring season. She finished on a high note; Araujo netted two goals on Senior Night against rival Canisius College in her final regular-season game.
It's not just Araujo's offensive exploits that have earned her plaudits; her energy and positivity has received glowing reviews from Bartholomew, too, especially since the former Niagara forward has been asked to embrace more of a traditional winger role.
"I think she's got a great personality," Bartholomew said. "Super easy to coach, making sure she's doing the right thing on the field, asking questions. We're playing a formation she's never played."
Like several of her teammates, Araujo was ecstatic about the atmosphere from the team's inaugural home match at All-High, with supporters group the Situation Room singing and banging drums and a solid contingent of fans and youth players on hand to witness the win.
"It was just a great environment, I think we have the best fans in the league if I'm being honest," Araujo said. "It just felt like a welcoming environment."
While the Wolves have yet to face any real adversity, the FC Buffalo Women have enjoyed the quartet of victories.
"It's so much fun, it feels like I've known these girls forever and I just met them a month ago," Araujo said. "I think we're all having a lot of fun and it's resembling in our game play."
• TOUGH STRETCH TO COME: The schedule has set up in favor of the women's side, which dodges the conference's current second and third-place teams – Connecticut Fusion and New Jersey Copa – in their season slate. But even following the clash with Lancaster, back-to-back games (vs. Worcester and Scorpions) on a road trip to Massachusetts represents the longest haul and quickest turnaround of the campaign.
The Wolves then return home June 26 to tangle with the New England Mutiny, an established club laden with high-major NCAA Division I players. While 12 points from four matches has FC Buffalo Women sitting pretty in the UWS power rankings, the next two weeks could present problems.