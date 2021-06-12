FC Buffalo Women's offense brims with potential, but tough road lies ahead

FC Buffalo Women's eight goals in four games – all victories – may not scream "offensive juggernaut," but the mix of solid production and immense potential in the attack is one reason why the Wolves are alone atop the United Women's Soccer East Conference standings and can still see improvement ahead.

Kelsey Araujo, tied for seventh in the entire UWS with four goals, scored two against Albany last weekend in a 2-1 win, earning her a spot in the league Team of the Week. The Canadian winger hasn't done it alone; Carissima Cutrona is tied for second in the league with four assists and Marcy Barberic, the University at Buffalo standout, has added two goals.

The trio's constant threat has kept defenses on their heels; their pace and willingness to run in behind defense must be respected. Jamie Boyar and Brigid Molloy are two more talented attackers waiting in the wings, capable of maintaining the front three's production off the bench or in the XI should an injury occur.

"They are capable of beating anyone with their speed, right?," said head coach Nikki Bartholomew, rhetorically.